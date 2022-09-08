QuisLex Fall Schedule to Feature In-Person and Virtual Events

Calendar of forums and conferences includes speaking engagements and sponsorships of premier events including SOLID, CLOC, ACC and Consero legal forums



NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, announces its fall events schedule. The company has made investments in sponsorships and thought leader speaking opportunities with numerous conferences and forums, both virtual and in person, in the coming months. The events underscore QuisLex's ongoing commitment to advancing the educational and networking opportunities for legal industry professionals.

Upcoming events in which QuisLex will participate include:

Consero Corporate Legal Operations Virtual Forum – September 12-13, 2022



Andrew Banquer of QuisLex will moderate the panel "Battle of the Bots – When Will AI Tools Be Able to Negotiate Contracts with Each Other?"

SOLID East (Summit on Legal Innovation and Disruption) – New York City – September 22, 2022



QuisLex will be a sponsor.

CLOC EMEA Summit – London – October 10, 2022



QuisLex will be a sponsor.

Consero Corporate Litigation & Investigations Forum – Westlake Village, CA – October 23-25, 2022



Dana Miller of QuisLex will moderate the panel "Data Analytics and AI for Litigation Management."

ACC Annual Meeting – Las Vegas, NV – October 23-26, 2022



QuisLex will be a sponsor and exhibitor (booth #305).

Consero General Counsel Forum – Coral Gables, FL – November 13-15, 2022



David Klein of QuisLex will moderate the panel "Practical Problem Solving: Decoding Common M&A Due Diligence Challenges."

For more information about QuisLex participation in these or other events, visit www.QuisLex.com.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Alternative Legal Service Provider, the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

