Daseke to Participate in the Cowen 15th Annual Virtual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on September 8th

by Globe Newswire
September 7, 2022 8:12 PM | 1 min read

ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. DSKE ("Daseke" or the "Company"), the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets, announced today that senior management will participate in the Cowen Virtual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Thursday September 8, 2022. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jason Bates will join an industry executive panel session covering the current trucking landscape. He and Traci Graham, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations Officer, will conduct group and one-on-one meetings with investors attending the conference.

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to a diversified portfolio of many of North America's most respected industrial shippers. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

Investor Relations:

Alpha IR Group
Joseph Caminiti or Ashley Gruenberg
312-445-2870
DSKE@alpha-ir.com


