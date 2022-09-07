Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc. Named 2022 A/E/C Building a Better World Award Winner

CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSMJ has awarded Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc. (Milhouse) their 2022 Building a Better World award. This recognition is given to a firm in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction industries that significantly and positively impacts the communities they serve. This highly regarded award is chosen by a panel of industry visionaries and leaders based on the impact and nature of the activities completed by the organization.

"Firms nominated for an A/E/C Building a Better World Award come in all sizes, from less than 10 architects to over 10,000 civil engineers. What they share is a realization that giving time and resources to those less fortunate is the right thing to do. And more and more, the most sought-after candidates for open positions are judging firms on their level of corporate social responsibility," says Frank A. Stasiowski, FAIA, Founder and CEO of PSMJ Resources, Inc.

In 2012, Milhouse established Milhouse Charities, the 501c3 non-profit arm of the Milhouse family of companies. Milhouse Charities supports the Milhouse vision "to be a positive impact" by supporting the education, exposure and advancement of underrepresented youth and minorities in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Since its founding in 2012, Milhouse Charities has invested over $1 Million and 7,000 hours of community service into STEM, resource, and mentorship programs. The organization has made a global impact having done service in Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New York, Atlanta, and throughout Africa.

"We truly believe that many hands make light work," shares Milhouse Charities Executive Director Dawn Milhouse. "Our service to the community is to be the change we wish to see with every partnership, service project, mentorship program, and dollar donated to create sustainable and equitable opportunities, access, and resources to underserved communities."

Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc. is a full-service engineering firm offering expertise in civil, mechanical, electrical, structural and environmental engineering, as well as construction and program management. We deliver creative solutions to complex problems around the globe. Driven by our diverse perspectives, we challenge the status quo to pursue a brighter future for the communities we serve. Milhouse has been named a ‘Best & Brightest Companies to Work For' for 17 years in a row and is ranked as an ‘ENR Top 500 Design Firm'. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

