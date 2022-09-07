Seatex Acquires ChemQuest Chemicals

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seatex, LLC ("Seatex", or the "Company"), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer and formulator, is pleased to announce the acquisition of ChemQuest Chemicals, LLC ("ChemQuest"), a custom chemical manufacturer headquartered in Pasadena, Texas. For over twenty-five years, ChemQuest has provided custom toll manufacturing services to customers globally, with expertise in complex blending and reactionary synthesis. This acquisition provides Seatex with enhanced production capabilities, increased capacity and a complementary customer base, representing a diverse set of end-markets. Seatex is a portfolio investment of Cotton Creek Capital.



"ChemQuest's reputation as a leading custom chemical manufacturer, its expansive technical capabilities, along with an accomplished team, led by President Clay Pace, made it the perfect fit for Seatex," said Jonathan O'Dwyer, CEO of Seatex. "We welcome the ChemQuest team to the Seatex family and believe our combined commitments to quality, service and safety, alongside expanded capacity and capabilities, will greatly benefit our customer base."

"We are excited to partner with Seatex and the opportunity to leverage the broader platform as we aggressively pursue commercial expansion," added Clay Pace.

With four manufacturing locations in Texas, Seatex's combined service offering includes liquid reactions and complex blends, solids and dry blending, expansive packaging capabilities and formulation development, in addition to R&D and lab support.

About ChemQuest

ChemQuest Chemicals, LLC is a custom chemical manufacturer headquartered in Pasadena, Texas providing full-service toll manufacturing services. The Company offers reactionary and complex blending capabilities as well as product development support. For more information, visit ChemQuest's website at www.chemquestchemicals.com.

About Seatex

Seatex is a specialty chemical manufacturer with manufacturing facilities in Rosenberg, Texas and El Campo, Texas. Seatex offers turnkey liquids and solids blending, toll manufacturing, and packaging services, as well as R&D and lab services to support formulation development and scale up. For more information, visit Seatex' website at www.seatexcorp.com.

About Cotton Creek Capital

Based in Austin, Texas, Cotton Creek Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm that focuses on investing in and growing lower middle market companies in manufacturing, infrastructure services, specialty chemical, building products, food and beverage and business services sectors. The Firm targets businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million, investing in situations ranging from buyouts, recapitalizations, buy-and-builds to corporate divestitures. Cotton Creek Capital partners with exceptional management teams, collaborating to develop a focused vision and execution plan based on company-specific objectives. Cotton Creek Capital's senior investment professional have extensive experience investing in privately held businesses with an active approach that enables Cotton Creek Capital to work in concert with management teams to build market-leading businesses. For further information, visit Cotton Creek's website at www.cottoncreekcapital.com.

