QED Group and the Georgetown Strategy Group Launch Q2 Impact

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neelima Grover, Chief Executive Officer of QED Group LLC and President/Chief Executive Officer of QED Holdings, and Dave Harden, Managing Director of the Georgetown Strategy Group, Inc., announced today that the two firms will merge and launch a new global corporation, Q2 Impact. Dave Harden will serve as the Chief Executive Officer. QED Holdings will own a controlling interest in Q2 Impact.

"The QED Group has built a global foundation of excellence. We are excited to open a new chapter with Q2 Impact. This new firm will deepen our pipeline of core government contracting work, diversify beyond the U.S. government, execute further strategic acquisitions and partnerships, and initiate targeted investments in digital solutions and technology," says Neelima Grover.

"The international development market is going through dramatic changes, and I am excited to work with Neelima and the entire Q2 Impact team to build a bold corporate future deepening our presence in the U.S. market and going beyond traditional donors. Together we will tackle some of the most complex crises of our time, open new markets, and shape the future," notes Dave Harden.

Q2 Impact, previously known as QED Group, is a global consulting firm with more than 24 years of experience providing data-driven and insightful solutions in nearly 100 countries. QED transforms lives through knowledge-based solutions. Leveraging deep expertise in monitoring, evaluation, global health, and learning, QED helps clients collect, analyze, visualize, and ultimately use data in more effective ways. QED's work maximizes results through the use of cutting-edge technologies and innovation, organizational development, and evidence-based decision-making.

In the coming weeks, Q2 Impact will announce its strategy to unleash talent, technology, data, and capital to help solve some of the world's most complex problems. Working with the private sector, communities, and governments, Q2 Impact today launches four distinct practice areas: (i) Democracy, Security and Humanitarian Assistance; (ii) Climate Change, Resilience, and Food Security; (iii) Global Health and the Next Generation; and (iv) Trade, Investment, and Innovation to build a better future.

Media contact: Katie Gorham, kgorham@qedgroupllc.com

Related Files

9-6-22 Q2 Impact Launch.docx

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.