ATLANTA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. FLT, a leading global business payments company, has signed network agreements with Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM. The agreements strengthen the market position and product versatility of FLEETCOR's North American commercial fleet card business, and include both the Comdata® and Fuelman® brands.



FLEETCOR has entered into a new agreement with ExxonMobil to provide brand-wide acceptance of its Fuelman cards at over 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations in the U.S. In addition, Exxon and Mobil stations will add acceptance of Comdata trucking cards at commercial fueling locations in 2023, further extending the utility of the Comdata products to its customers.

"We're extremely excited about this relationship," stated Keagan Russo, president at Fuelman. "It improves our network coverage nationally, and further entrenches the Fuelman network as the standard for local fleets looking for the ideal mix of convenience, control, and savings."

With the expanded Fuelman fleet card acceptance across Exxon and Mobil stations, Fuelman cardholders can benefit from Exxon Mobil's Synergy Diesel Efficient™ diesel fuel, which is fully formulated to help clean engines and deliver 2% better fuel economy. In addition, card customers can enroll in the Exxon Mobil Rewards+™ loyalty program to earn points on fuel purchases, such as 4 bonus points per gallon on fuel when qualified as a Frequent Filler™ member.

"We are thrilled to accept all Fuelman card holders to fuel up at any of our over 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations," said Austin Johansen, fleet marketing manager at ExxonMobil. "From convenient locations and quality fuel to a rewarding loyalty program that professional drivers can earn and redeem for personal use, we strive to enhance the fueling experience for fleet customers."

About FLEETCOR®

FLEETCOR Technologies FLT is a leading global business payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that enable and control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 100 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

About COMDATA®

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leader and innovator in commercial payment solutions, driving actionable insights from spending data, building enhanced controls to protect clients' interests, and positively impacting day-to-day operations for fleet owners and managers and drivers in the trucking industry. Founded in 1969 in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata has proudly supported the life-impacting trucking industry for over 50 years. To learn more, visit www.comdata.com.

About Fuelman®

Founded in 1985, Fuelman is now the leading local fuel expense management solution. Fuelman helps businesses manage and control fuel expenses with customizable fuel controls and real-time alerts and reporting, ensuring businesses can better service their customers while minimizing operational inefficiencies and costly misuse of fuel charges. For more information, visit fuelman.com.

Media Contact: Ashley McDonald PR/Comms Manager FLEETCOR- (NAF) 615-376-6833 Ashley.McDonald@fleetcor.com