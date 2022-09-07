ñol

Assertio to Participate in the 2022 Lake Street BIG6 Conference

by Globe Newswire
September 7, 2022 9:00 AM | 1 min read

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. ("Assertio" or the "Company") ASRT, a specialty pharmaceutical company offering differentiated products to patients, today announced that Dan Peisert, CEO, will host investor meetings September 14, 2022 as part of the Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference (BIG6), taking place at The Yale Club in New York City.

As part of the conference event, management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

For more information about scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Lake Street representative or Matt Kreps, Investor Relations for Assertio Holdings, at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc. is a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients. The Company has a robust portfolio of branded prescription products in three areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Assertio has grown through business development including licensing, mergers, and acquisitions. For more information regarding Assertio Holdings, go to: https://www.assertiotx.com/.

Investor Contact:
Matt Kreps
Managing Director
Darrow Associates
Austin, TX
M: 214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com


