Primary.Health Announces New Medical Director Aditya Chandrasekhar

BOSTON, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primary.Health today announced the appointment of Aditya Chandrasekhar as the company's new medical director where he is responsible for leading Primary.Health's clinical thought leadership. His role is focused on identifying ways in which direct clinical services can complement existing Primary.Health workflows and enable provider partners and clients to better and faster build clinical teams to help achieve that.



"I'm honored to join Primary.Health and support them on their mission of helping to prevent the spread and reduce the severity of illnesses at-scale," said Chandrasekhar. "As an experienced physician leader, with a passion for community medicine and public health, their mission resonates with me deeply. I'm looking forward to leading the company's medical guidance and how together we can address health disparities across large populations."

Primary.Health added the following individuals to its leadership team and board:

Rajni Aneja, Member of Board of Directors: Rajni Aneja, MD, MBA CPE is a MIT Connection Science Fellow, health care strategist, public speaker, and transformative change agent with expertise in population health management and digital health.

Rafid Fadul, Primary.Health Medical CEO and Clinical Advisor: Fadul, MD, MBA is a physician and health tech executive who is passionate about leveraging technology for the benefit of the masses. He is triple board certified (internal medicine, pulmonary medicine, and critical care). He completed his medicine training at Georgetown University while doing his MBA at Johns Hopkins, followed by training in pulmonary/critical care at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Fadul has years of experience in virtual telehealth and is an expert in creating and deploying new protocols outside traditional clinic settings.

Anne Wyllie, Medical Advisory: Wyllie, PhD, MBioMedSci, BMedSci is a research scientist in the Department of Epidemiology of Microbial Diseases at the Yale School of Public Health at Yale University, and is the principal investigator of SalivaDirect, who's unique open source approach to diagnostics is set to play a significant role in the next pandemic Dr. Wyllie was the lead author of a 2020 research article which led to the development of the SalivaDirect PCR method of testing saliva for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Beyond Covid, Dr. Wyllie brings an understanding of the preparedness of accessible at-home low-cost saliva PCR for multiple respiratory pathogens. She has also worked on community studies to better understand pneumococcal disease.

Rachel Keith, Medical Advisory: Rachel Keith, Ph.D., APRN, ANP-C is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Louisville School of Medicine and Director of Human Subject Services at the Environment Institute. As a regulatory trained clinician scientist, Dr. Keith combines her diverse skill set in basic sciences, nursing, community participatory research and clinical studies to understand how environmental exposures impact health outcomes, targeting prevention of cardiovascular disease and novel identifiers of early disease.

Chandrasekhar has been a Lead Physician at Fenway Health since 2016. Dr. Chandrasekhar earned his MD from Grant Medical College in Mumbai, India, and his MPH from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Dr. Chandrasekhar completed his Internal Medicine Residency at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. He is a Linde Fellow in Primary Care Leadership at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and an Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Chandrasekhar's areas of clinical interest include LGBTQIA+ health and HIV care.

The new medical director is focused on providing guidance to emerging health threats, and most immediately, developing strategy around Monkeypox. He has actively worked on staying ahead of the curve in regards to Monkeypox trying to predict the ways in which Monkeypox could affect school systems and developing recommendations to contain its spread. Chandrasekhar is utilizing his 8 years of experience dealing with public health issues to create structure for schools as we quickly approach back-to-school.

"Adi's shared passion for public health and his expertise in the area is just what we need to build our clinic team and support our provider partners with development of protocols for emerging diseases and new diagnostics," said Andrew Kobylinski, CEO and Founder, Primary.Health. "He is a talented physician who offers Primary.Health, our provider partners, and our customers even more knowledge of infectious diseases. We are excited to work with him as we continue to serve our communities where they need us most."

About Primary.Health

Primary.Health was born of a volunteer effort in a little California town to protect the health of one community, and we have grown into a company committed to protecting the health of every community through easy and affordable access to diagnostics. We provide program management software and program design services that let employers, schools, and communities administer testing and vaccination to comply with government guidelines and follow the recommendations of healthcare professionals. Through our work with the largest, most complex organizations at the height of the pandemic, Primary has earned the experience and trust to provide superior diagnostic testing for COVID-19, flu, and other conditions that threaten population health. Contact us today to learn more at https://primary.health/ .