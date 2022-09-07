Energy Disruptors: UNITE 2022 Brings Together the World's Greatest Energy Visionaries After Three Year Hiatus

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In just over two weeks, major energy thought leaders from around the globe will once again descend on Calgary at the third annual Energy Disruptors: UNITE event. This award-winning summit that has redefined the perception of energy conferences with its unique content and internationally renowned speakers is expanding its conference from a two to three-day event and will showcase more than 100 speakers and 10 music artists. This year's theme, The How of Energy Transition on Our Journey to Net-Zero, will showcase new panels, headliners, and break-out sessions with a focus on the pathways, financing, and scalable solutions of how we reach net-zero by 2050. Tickets are selling fast, with early bird prices ending tomorrow, September 8, 2022 at midnight.



With more than 2,500 guests expected to attend this in-person event, founders Graeme Edge, Michelle Edge, Holly Ransom and Rachel Maxwell are investing a record $2.5 million in production to ensure the summit continues to compete on a global scale. With past speakers including Sir Richard Branson and Malcolm Gladwell, this year's summit continues to bring in major international gamechangers including Erin Brockovich, Adam Grant, and David Roberts.

"We are so excited to bring this event back and in-person after being stalled by the pandemic," says founder Graeme Edge. "More than ever, it is key to bring together global thought leaders to take part in discussions around diversifying the energy landscape and addressing global energy, climate, and transportation challenges in new and collaborative ways."

The namesake of the Hollywood blockbuster movie, Erin Brockovich will be one of the headline speakers at this year's summit. Brockovich's infamous uncovering of the poisoning of the small town of Hinkley's water for over 30 years by Pacific Gas & Electric resulted in the largest direct-action lawsuit of its kind, with the utility giant forced to pay out the largest toxic court injury settlement in US history: $333 million in damages to more than 600 Hinkley residents. Because of her fighting spirit, Erin is currently involved in numerous environmental projects worldwide and has requests for her help in groundwater contamination complaints in every US state, Australia, and other international hot spots.

Bestselling author of Think Again and host of the global podcast WorkLife, organizational psychologist Adam Grant will also make his first appearance at this year's summit. Grant has been Wharton's top-rated professor for seven straight years and is a leading expert on how we can find motivation and meaning, rethink assumptions, and live more generous and creative lives. He has been recognized as one of the world's 10 most influential management thinkers and been named to Fortune's 40 under 40.

Energy Disruptors: UNITE 2022 is also breaking other records with more than $2 million dollars in secured sponsorship by 18 major organizations, including RBC as the Summit's newest title partner. Other major international sponsors include Google Cloud, Shell, IBM, Enbridge, Air Canada and TC Energy.

To learn more about Energy Disruptors: UNITE 2022 and to purchase tickets, visit: energydisruptors.com

About Energy Disruptors

Energy Disruptors is a profit-for-purpose organization with a bold ambition; to UNITE the entire spectrum of the energy industry around the common goal of accelerating pragmatic and profitable solutions to the world's biggest energy challenges.

