NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Outset Medical, Inc. OM, Missfresh Limited MF, and Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX. Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Outset Medical, Inc. OM

Class Period: September 15, 2020 – June 13, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 6, 2022

Outset Medical is a medical technology company focused on kidney dialysis, the primary treatment for acute and chronic kidney failure. The Company's flagship product is the Tablo Hemodialysis System ("Tablo"), a dialysis machine that purifies tap water and then artificially purifies and removes toxins from the blood of patients suffering from kidney failure.

The truth began to emerge on May 5, 2022, when the Company announced disappointing results for the first quarter of 2022, which analysts attributed, inter alia, to the untested nature of Tablo in the home setting. In response to this disclosure, and as the market digested this news, the price of Outset Medical common stock declined more than 40% over the three trading days that followed, from a closing price of $39.94 per share on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, to a closing price of $23.06 per share on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Then, after the markets closed on June 13, 2022, Outset Medical announced that the FDA had forced the Company to hold all shipments of Tablo for use in the home until Tablo received proper regulatory clearance. During an "FDA Review Call" held that day with analysts, the Defendants acknowledged the "ship hold" had already been in place for weeks before investors were provided this material information, and that as a result of the shipment hold, the Company was "suspending our prior full-year and long-term guidance." On this news, the price of Outset Medical stock fell an additional 33%, from a closing price of $20.41 per share on June 13, 2022, to a closing price of $13.46 per share on June 14, 2022.

Throughout the Class Period, Outset Medical touted that Tablo can "serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels" that had been "cleared by the [U.S.] Food and Drug Administration [(the "FDA")] for use in the hospital, clinic or home setting" under Section 510(k) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (the "FDCA"). Devices used by non-professionals outside of a clinical setting and that can present serious health consequences like Tablo are subject to heightened scrutiny by the FDA, including post-market surveillance studies pursuant to the FDCA. While performing further regulatory studies during the Class Period, the Company assured investors that it was conducting the studies "in accordance with the FDA approved protocol," which required an appropriate demonstration of "real-world" human testing given that the device would be used at home by non-professionals.

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that (1) Defendants had "continuously made improvements and updates to Tablo over time since its original clearance" that required an additional 510(k) application; (2) as a result, the Company could not conduct a human factors study on a cleared device in accordance with FDA protocols; (3) the Company's inability to conduct the human factors study subjected the Company to the likelihood of the FDA imposing a "shipment hold" and marketing suspension, leaving the Company unable to sell Tablo for home use; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For more information on the Outset Medical class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/OM

Missfresh Limited MF

Class Period: Pursuant to the Company's June 25, 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 12, 2022

Missfresh purports to be an innovator and leader in China's neighborhood retail industry which invented the Distributed Mini Warehouse (DMW) model to operate an integrated online-and-offline on-demand retail business focusing on offering fresh produce and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs).

On or about June 8, 2021, Missfresh filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form F-1, which in combination with a subsequent amendment on Form F-1/A and filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4), would be used for the IPO.

On June 23, 2021, Missfresh filed with the SEC its final prospectus for the IPO on Form 424B4 (the "Prospectus"), which forms part of the Registration Statement. In the IPO, Missfresh sold approximately 21 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at $13.00 per ADS.

On April 29, 2022, after trading hours, Missfresh filed with the SEC a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 which announced, among other things, that the independent Audit Committee of the Company's board of directors, with the assistance of professional advisors, "[wa]s in the process of conducting an internal review of certain matters, including those relating to transactions between the Company and certain third-party enterprises." On this news, Missfresh ADSs fell 13% to close at $0.448 per ADS on May 2, 2021.

Then, on May 24, 2022, Missfresh disclosed that the Company was unable to file its 2021 Annual Report by the extended deadline, "primarily because the Company is unable to complete the audit of the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021". On this news, Missfresh's ADSs fell $0.018 per share, or 9.7%, over the following two trading days, to close at $0.167 per ADS on May 26, 2022.

Finally, on July 1, 2022, Missfresh issued a press release entitled "Missfresh Announces the Substantial Completion of the Audit Committee-Led Independent Internal Review" which disclosed, among other things, that the Company's review "identified certain transactions . . . that exhibit characteristics of questionable transactions, such as undisclosed relationships between suppliers and customers, different customers or suppliers sharing the same contact information, and/or lack of supporting logistics information" and that consequently, "certain revenue associated with those reporting periods in 2021 may have been inaccurately recorded in the Company's financial statements."

Since the IPO, the price of Missfresh's ADSs has fallen over 97%, closing at $0.3075 per ADS on July 6, 2022.

The class action alleges that Defendants' statements in the Registration Statement were materially false and misleading when made because: (1) Missfresh provided false financial figures in its Registration Statement; (2) Missfresh would need to amend its financial figures; (3) Missfresh, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

For more information on the Missfresh investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MF

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX

Class Period: December 8, 2020 – March 8, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 25, 2022

Stitch Fix sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its website and mobile application. Traditionally, Stitch Fix sold products as a "Fix," through which the customer would receive a monthly box of items chosen by a personal stylist. The customer would not know specifically which items they were receiving but would have the option to return whichever items it did not want. The customer paid a $20 "styling fee" per Fix, and that fee would be applied to any of the items the customer chose to buy.

Prior to the Class Period, in 2019, Stitch Fix announced a new direct-buy retail component, eventually named "Freestyle." The Freestyle program allowed customers to shop the site for specific products, giving the customer more control over what items they received, but also removing the curation element that differentiated Stitch Fix from other e-retailers. The Freestyle program was first made available to a subset of existing Stitch Fix customers in 2020, and incrementally rolled out to all existing customers in early 2021. In September 2021, the Freestyle program was formally launched to new customers.

On December 7, 2021, Stitch Fix announced a loss for its first quarter of 2022, cut its full-year revenue projections, and admitted, for the first time, that, as a result of the "expansion into Freestyle," the Company "may experience short-term impacts of cannibalization." As a result of these disclosures, Stitch Fix's share price declined by $5.97 per share, or 24%, from a closing price of $24.97 per share on December 7, 2021, to a closing price of $19.00 per share on December 8, 2021. However, Stitch Fix continued to assure investors that this was a short-term problem.

Then, on March 8, 2022, when Stitch Fix reported earnings for its second quarter of 2022, the Company offered a weak outlook for its third quarter of 2022 and cut its guidance for the full year. Stitch Fix attributed the guidance cut to "friction" between the Freestyle and Fix businesses.

As a result of this disclosure, the price of Stitch Fix stock declined by $0.67 per share, or 6%, from $11.01 per share to $10.34 per share.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Stitch Fix made numerous false and misleading statements to investors concerning the synergy between the Company's Fix and Freestyle programs, and repeatedly denied claims that the Freestyle program could cannibalize the Company's legacy Fix business. Specifically, Stitch Fix repeatedly assured investors that the Company's Freestyle business was "an additive experience" and "complimentary" to the Fix business, that "the combination of those two things will allow us to address many more types of clients," and that "we see solid growth in both sides of the business." In truth, throughout the Class Period, Stitch Fix concealed the fact that these programs were not complementary or additive. Stitch Fix knew that the Freestyle program would be much preferred to the Company's original Fix model, and that the Freestyle program would inevitably cannibalize the Company's legacy Fix business. As a result of these misrepresentations and omissions, Stitch Fix's Class A common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

For more information on the Stitch Fix class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SFIX

