ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Profound Medical to Participate in September Investor Conferences

by Globe Newswire
September 6, 2022 4:30 PM | 2 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. PROFPRN ("Profound" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue, today announced that management will participate in two investor conferences in September.

  • Lake Street's 6th Annual BIG Conference: Profound is scheduled to participate in a series of one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
  • A.G.P.'s Virtual MedTech Conference: Profound is scheduled to participate in a series of one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Due to the format of both events, no webcasts will be available.

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO®, a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO® is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient's natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO® has the potential to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia ("BPH"). TULSA-PRO® is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA").

Profound is also commercializing Sonalleve®, an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. Sonalleve® has also been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids and has FDA approval under a Humanitarian Device Exemption for the treatment of osteoid osteoma. The Company is in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve® where the technology has been shown to have clinical application, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
skilmer@profoundmedical.com
T: 647.872.4849


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases