Olema Oncology to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

by Globe Newswire
September 6, 2022 4:30 PM | 1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (("Olema, " "Olema Oncology" or the "Company, NASDAQ:OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers, today announced that Shane Kovacs, Chief Operating and Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT).

A live webcast of the fireside chat and the corporate presentation may be accessed under the Investors & Media section of Olema's website (www.olema.com) and will be archived for 14 days.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers. Olema's lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an orally available small molecule with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, and in Phase 1b combination with palbociclib, in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

IR Contact:
Shane Kovacs, COO and CFO
ir@olema.com

Media Contact:
Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., Russo Partners
646-942-5604
ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com


