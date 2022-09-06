ñol

Verizon to Speak at Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference Sept. 8

by Globe Newswire
September 6, 2022 3:00 PM | 1 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manon Brouillette, executive vice president for Verizon ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ), and CEO for Verizon Consumer, is scheduled to speak at the BofA Securities 2022 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Thursday, September 8, at 11 a.m. ET. Her remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon's Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.

Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Eric Wilkens
eric.wilkens@verizon.com
201-572-9317
@ericwilkens


