Namely Merges with Vensure Employer Services + PrismHR

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namely , the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, today confirmed it has merged with the organization recently created by the combination of Vensure Employer Services and PrismHR.



Vensure Employer Services is one of the largest Professional Employment Organizations (PEO) in the U.S. The company serves more than 12,000 small- to mid-sized clients, offering core HR, payroll and tax filing; affordable healthcare benefits; workers' compensation; managed services; and outsourcing solutions. PrismHR provides HR solutions to nearly 85,000 businesses through its community of HR service providers, which include major PEOs such as Vensure. The new entity created through the combination of Vensure and PrismHR is delivering human capital management solutions for every stage of a company's growth and complexity. Namely further expands the full-service functionality by adding its advanced technology solutions that are in use by more 1,100+ mid-sized clients

Gary Noke, President and CEO of PrismHR, commented, "Small and mid-sized businesses are the lifeblood of the U.S. economy and culture—and we're committed to providing them with even more cloud-based HCM solutions that help them compete with large companies. We do this by offering them the same high quality HR technology, healthcare plans, and outsourcing services including payroll, benefits and risk management that big companies enjoy. Namely's significant technology investments and well-respected brand will enable us to provide employers and our PEO and ASO partners with even more functionality."

Namely CEO and HR technology industry veteran, Larry Dunivan, said, "The addition of Namely's product and service offerings will accelerate the momentum being created by the combination of Vensure and PrismHR. Namely has a long history of award-winning technology and passionate customer support and our move into this new organization will greatly benefit our employees, customers and prospects."

Noke added, "With the addition of Namely to our family of products and services, we have something for every organization, regardless of where they are in their growth. We're looking forward to continuing to invest in Namely's technology."

Vensure Employer Services CEO Alex Campos shared, "With Namely on-board, we're now 3,600 employees strong and serving over three million employees, 850,000 directly. The coming together of our companies makes Namely bigger and better than ever, enabling us to bring its full power to more mid-sized companies. Our continued investment in technology solidifies our considerable position as the foremost solution for our PEO and ASO partners and all businesses, small and mid-sized."

About Vensure Employer Services

Vensure Employer Services is a privately owned professional employer organization (PEO) headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. As the nation's fastest-growing PEO, Vensure uses industry-leading technology to offer complete, end-to-end solutions for payroll, human resources, benefits, risk management, and workers' compensation services. Vensure is committed to helping thousands of clients manage, nurture, and grow their business by providing employee and employer-related administration services. To learn more, visit https://vensure.com/ .

About PrismHR

PrismHR's mission is to fuel the growth of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the U.S. Our HR software, combined with our ecosystem of HR service providers, enables SMBs to manage payroll, benefits, and HR, leveling the playing field with large enterprises. Today, PrismHR software delivers world class HR services to more than 80,000 organizations and over 2 million worksite employees, processing greater than $80 billion in payroll each year. PrismHR is located in Hopkinton, Mass. For more information, visit www.prismhr.com .

About Namely

Combining intuitive HR technology and best-in-class service, Namely empowers mid-size companies to build better workplaces. Simplifying the complexities of recruiting, onboarding, time & attendance, performance management, benefits administration, compliance, payroll, and HR analytics, Namely offers an integrated platform that saves companies time and improves their employees' experiences. Distinguished by a dedicated support model and enhanced service offerings, Namely delivers an all-in-one HR solution for today's people teams. Learn more at Namely.com and follow us @NamelyHR .

