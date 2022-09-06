NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 88 percent of organizations agree that "The future of events is hybrid," but few know what to look for in a virtual events platform. Join a fireside chat with BlueJeans by Verizon VP and General Manager, Chris Lewter, and guest speaker Steven Bartlett, Founder of Social Chain, BBC's youngest ever Dragon's Den Investor and host of the UK's top podcast The Diary of a CEO, on Tuesday, September 13, as they discuss brand and influencer marketing trends and how creators and enterprises can utilize technology to effectively engage with audiences virtually.



Generally available today, Verizon Business introduced BlueJeans Studio to make livestreaming more inclusive, immersive and engaging for all. This new all-in-one event production platform gives users the ability to easily and affordably create and manage stunning, professional-grade live streams with just a few clicks. Next Tuesday's launch event will include a demo of this new feature set within BlueJeans Events and the opportunity for participants to learn more about why BlueJeans Studio is today's premier platform for driving live engagement for audiences around the world.

When: Tuesday, September 13, 8:00 - 9:00 AM PDT | 11:00 - 12:00 PM EDT | 4:00 - 5:00 pm ENG

Where: Attendees can register to join the conversation live on BlueJeans Events and will be invited to ask questions during the event. The fireside chat will also be livestreamed to the BlueJeans by Verizon LinkedIn page .

Furthermore, in partnership with BlueJeans by Verizon, Forbes today announced the launch of its inaugural Top Creator List, a ranking of the 50 highest-earning and most influential social natives across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Twitch and other social platforms who are revolutionizing entertainment and advertising in the creator economy. Forbes and BlueJeans will host a Top Creators launch event in New York City on Thursday, September 8, to celebrate list makers and discuss the importance of technology for driving social influence in today's world. Content from the event will be livestreamed over BlueJeans. For more information, visit the Forbes Top Creators site .

