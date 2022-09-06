D&H Canada Strengthens Investments in an Expanded Facility, Its Live Tech Conference, And Enhanced Partner Commitments

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Canada, a major provider of SMB, mid-market, and consumer technologies to the North American channel, is proud to announce it is increasing its investments in multiple areas as it celebrates its 15th anniversary. As part of these improvements, the company will be moving into an expanded and enhanced distribution centre (DC) in the Vancouver area on September 6, 2022, to accommodate its extraordinary ongoing growth. The new facility offers double the storage space and improved logistics to help future-proof D&H Canada's business, and incorporates environmentally sustainable practices.

September will also see the return of live technology conferences for D&H Canada, as its rebranded, in-person THREAD event is scheduled for September 15 in Mississauga. In conjunction with this, D&H will engage its partners in a 15th Anniversary fundraiser for a Toronto-area youth charity through the new D&H Canada Cares foundation.

Thanks to a strategic alignment of investments, and D&H Canada's keen focus on delivering service to its partners, the company is also thrilled to announce it has achieved growth levels that outpace the general market expansion rate in Canada by three-fold across a broad range of customer segments and product categories. While other organizations are contracting their customer service offerings or decreasing their sales forces, D&H is taking the opposite tact. The distributor is adding resources in areas like sales, partner engagement, logistics, staffing, and technology specialists.

"Our ongoing investments are built on feedback from our partners and will continue throughout this upcoming year, even with the complexity of macroeconomic pressures that are apparent in most every industry," noted D&H Canada General Manager Michelle Biase. "Where other distribution companies are scaling back, we are doubling down."

Fulfilling the "BFG" Prophecy

D&H Canada opened its doors in July of 2005, beginning with a single warehouse in Mississauga. The company has set its sights on achieving $1 billion revenue and is investing strategically to realize that goal. Through its latest activities and investments, the company is living up to its recent commitment to the motto "BFG"—as in D&H is Built for Growth, Generations, and Giving. The company continues to support and invest in the long-term success and ongoing growth of its solution provider partners through this effort. www.dandh.ca/bfg

D&H Canada's Accomplishments in Fiscal Year 2022:

D&H's growth in Canada continues to outpace the overall industry by a factor of three times the rate of the general Canadian market.

D&H Canada is growing by more than 25% this fiscal year through Q1 in the VAR market, on top of double-digit growth in its previous fiscal year.

D&H increased its Canadian resources by 25% overall to support double-digit growth for years to come.

The company expanded its portfolio across key categories including personal computing, digital signage, collaboration, core infrastructure solutions, and cloud offerings.

D&H Canada also extended $50 million in new monthly net credit lines to help Canadian partners increase their buying power and grow their businesses.



The Company's Most Recent Canadian Investments:

D&H Canada's Larger Vancouver-Area Distribution Centre: D&H Canada is migrating its warehouse operations in British Columbia to a larger, 62,000-square-foot facility in Surrey, BC, with operations opening September 6. With more than double the capacity of the company's existing warehouse in Richmond, it will accommodate higher inventories to meet demand and enhance D&H Canada's shipping and supply chain services, allowing the distributor to better serve partners located in the Western Canadian provinces. D&H Canada is also happy to announce it will retain its entire current Vancouver team.

The Vancouver DC is LEED-certified, implementing "green" practices into its design. Like D&H's other facilities, it incorporates policies and equipment intended to promote environmental sustainability, such as pallet recycling, recyclable packing and mailing materials, motion-activated lighting, energy-conserving automated conveyors, and electric- and propane-powered lifts that minimize pollution.

The centre will utilize new pick-to-cart and tugger equipment to streamline the sorting and transport of goods, speeding production. The distributor's best-in-class logistics team continues to deliver on service levels even in unpredictable times, helping partners scale and reduce cost-to-serve. These developments demonstrate D&H's commitment to the Canadian market, supporting the long-term expansion of its supply chain services for both manufacturers and channel partners.

D&H THREAD Technology Event, September 15, 2022: D&H Canada will host its first live technology conference to take place since the pandemic shut-downs for hundreds of reseller partners. The day-long THREAD event will be held at the Mississauga Convention Centre in Ontario. It will feature exhibits and/or presentations from more than 40 manufacturers and eight educational sessions; plus Solutions Zones for technology disciplines like modern infrastructure, high-performance system building, digital signage, collaboration, and the modern hybrid workplace.

Mainstage keynote speaker Scott Chapin, director of infrastructure operations at DreamWorks Animation, will discuss how Lenovo workstations power one of the world's most demanding animation studios. Participating vendors include Cisco, Cyber Power, HPE and HPI, Lenovo, Poly, Samsung, and Seagate, among others. www.dandh.ca/thread

D&H Canada Cares – D&H Canada 15th Anniversary Fundraiser: The distributor recently launched its "D&H Canada Cares" foundation, which will conduct ongoing charity and community service projects, to be managed by members of the D&H Canada staff. D&H Canada Cares is similar to the D&H Cares foundation in the US, which has raised considerable funding for local and national organizations, in addition to donating products, and offering team members' time and manpower over the years. Since the "G" in "BFG" stands for giving, the D&H Canada team is proud to take part in activities that enrich its community.

D&H 15th Anniversary Fundraiser: At the D&H Canada THREAD event, partners will donate grocery store gift cards for Youth Without Shelter's housing and after-care program. This effort commemorates D&H Canada's 15th year in the market by giving back to the region. Youth Without Shelter places hundreds of young people per year into stable, affordable housing and helps teach them life skills, including budgeting, shopping, and cooking.

D&H Vendor Anniversary Celebration: D&H Canada celebrated its 15th anniversary with more than a dozen representatives from its manufacturer partners on July 25 at a vendor dinner. The event was attended by D&H Co-President Michael Schwab and D&H Canada General Manager Michelle Biase. They hosted representatives from 12 vendor partners, who came to congratulate D&H Canada on a decade-and-a-half of supporting technology needs throughout the country.

"D&H's persistent drive to improve and accelerate its offerings continues to impress. I'm honored to spearhead that effort throughout Canada as we grow both our services and our physical locations, in alignment with the company-wide Built for Growth strategy, overtaking growth levels in the distribution space by orders of magnitude," added Biase. "With 15 years in this marketplace, we never rest on our laurels. We work to cultivate new opportunities for our partners to become more competitive and profitable, leveraging best-in-class solutions and services that address the challenges of the rapidly transforming modern workplace."

D&H partners can visit www.dandh.ca or call (800) 340-1008 to speak to an account representative for more information on these developments.

About D&H Canada

D&H Canada supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, mid-market, small-to-midsize business, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. D&H is ready to fill new market needs created by consolidation in the marketplace. As D&H Canada celebrates its 15th anniversary, its vendors and partners can be confident in its ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. D&H Distributing has always been agile in response to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners as a 105 year-old company, demonstrating resilience through decades of industry mergers and market disruption, overcoming everything from wars and recessions to pandemics.

D&H Canada works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly-lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and a digital Cloud Marketplace.

The distributor's Canadian headquarters is located in Brampton, ONT, and its US headquarters is in Harrisburg, PA. Additional warehouses are located in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Engage with D&H Canada toll-free at (800) 340-1008, via www.dandh.ca , or follow the distributor's LinkedIn and Twitter feeds, https://www.linkedin.com/company/dandhdistributing/ and @dandh_ca .