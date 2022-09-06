Cognition Supplements Market to Hit Sales of $12.89 Billion By 2028 | Aging Population and Rising Burden of Mental Disorders to Take Up 80% Market Share

Westford, USA, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth of the global cognition supplements market has been on the rise in recent years. With increased attention being placed on cognitive fitness and intelligence, many people are looking for ways to improve their mental ability. As the number of people looking for cognition supplements continues to grow, so too does the market for these products. A recent study by SkyQuest found that more than 45% of adults in the United States report using cognitive enhancers, and this number is only continuing to grow.

The main reasons people are turning to buy more such supplement in the global cognition supplements market are to improve their memory, focus, and learning abilities. However, there are also a variety of other benefits to taking these supplements, including reducing stress, anxiety, and depression symptoms. Furthermore, cognitive enhancers are often very affordable. For example, one popular product called piracetam costs around $20 per container and can be found at most pharmacies. This affordability makes them an attractive option for those who want to improve their performance but don't have a lot of money to spend.

There are a variety of different products available in the global cognition supplements market, each with its own benefits. One of the most popular types of cognition supplement is known as glucose-cognitive enhancement (GCE). GCE are supplements that are designed to improve brain function by increasing blood flow and glucose levels. Others popular types of cognition supplements include choline-flutamide and l-theanine. Choline-flutamide is a supplement that is used to improve memory and focus. L-theanine is a popular supplement because it has been shown to help improve mental focus, reduce anxiety and stress, and reduce the risk of depression.

SkyQuest's report on global cognition supplements market provides insights on market dynamics, key trends, consumer behavior, analysis of value chain and supply chain, pricing analysis, consumer data analysis, regional and segmental analysis, top players in the market, market share, competitive landscape, and recent developments like merger, acquisition, new product launch, and SWOT analysis, etc.

Demand for Cognition Supplement is Increasing with Growing Prevalence of Mental Illnesses

As the world has become increasingly fast-paced and demanding, more people are falling victim to mental illness and neurodegenerative diseases. The combination of these ailments is leading to an increasing demand for in the cognition supplements market, which are meant to help improve mental alertness, focus, and memory.

This growth is being fueled by the increasing prevalence of mental illness and disease, as well as the burgeoning population aged 60 or above. In addition, there is growing recognition of the importance of cognitive function in overall health and well-being. Globally more than 20% of the global population above 18 years suffer from some form of mental illness such as anxiety, depression, learning disability, Alzheimer, and dementia, among others. Our study of the global cognition supplements market suggests that women (25.8%) are the largest consumers of cognitive supplements than men (15.8%). It has also been found that adults between 18–25 (27.3) are more likely to consume cognition supplement than adults between 26–49 (23.7%) and 50 and above (13.5%). As per WHO, over 5% of the global adults suffer from depression and they are the most potential consumers of cognition supplements. On the other hand, over 3.9% of the global population above 60% years suffers from Dementia. The rate of its prevalence changes from region to region. For instance, North America (6.4%) is dominating the global cognition supplements market, which is followed by Europe (5.4%), Latin America (4.6%), Asia Pacific (4%), and Middle East and Africa (3.9%).

Some of the most popular supplements in the global cognitive supplements market include substances such as caffeine, choline, and L-theanine. These ingredients have been shown to have beneficial effects on mental function and can help improve attention span and working memory.

SkyQuest has done d detailed study of the global cognition supplements market and prepared a report. The report provides deeper insights on current market situation, market dynamics, consumer behavior, value and volume analysis by consumer group, age, gender, demography, among others. The report would help you in understanding consumer's mindset, preferred products, brands, and preferred buy channel, among others.

Natural Molecule to Continue Leading Cognition supplements market

Brain health has always been a concern for people all across the globe. In fact, more and more people are beginning to realize that improving brain health is one of the best ways to keep their cognitive function sharp throughout entire lifespan. There is a growing demand for natural molecule in cognition supplement. market and the segment is holding largest share of the market. The concern over the safety of chemical ingredients has led to the popularity of cognitive enhancer supplements that contain natural ingredients such as ginkgo biloba and Bacopa monnieri.

There is growing demand for a natural molecule called Huperzine A in the cognition supplements market. Huperzine A is a molecule that has been traditionally used in China for centuries to improve general health and mental faculties. In addition to this, the market witnessing high demand for acetyl-L-carnitine, which is naturally produced in human body. Other compounds used in these supplements include DMAE, ashwagandha, and curcumin. DMAE is a naturally occurring compound that is thought to improve memory and learning ability.

As demand for natural molecules is increasing across the global cognition supplements market, market players are taking all the possible initiatives to cater to the consumer demand. For example, a company called HVMN, previously known as Nootrobox, released a product called Max Focus that contains choline, caffeine, and nootropics such as piracetam and L-theanine. Another supplement called Brainfood Ultimate contains vitamins B6, B12, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids, all of which are thought to promote cognitive health.

Top Players in the Global Cognition Supplements Market

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

HVMN Inc.

Purelife bioscience Co., Ltd.

Peak Nootropics

AlternaScript

Liquid Health, Inc.

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Onnit Labs, Inc.

Quincy Bioscience

