Bakery Products Market to Hit USD 590.54 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 5.12%

Pune, India, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bakery products market is expected to emerge during the forecast period due to the rising demand for ready-to-eat food. The increasing working population and busy lifestyle is fueling the market. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in an upcoming report titled, "Bakery Products Market, 2021-2028". As per the report, the bakery products market size was USD 397.90 billion in 2020. The market size is expected to rise from USD 416.36 billion in 2021 to USD 590.54 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.12% during the projected period.

Bakery products are in high demand owing to their convenience and affordability. Furthermore, increasing demand for easy-to-cook and ready-to-eat packaged food is likely to boost the market in the coming years. Also, the increasing population of working women in developing nations is contributing to the increased sales rate of convenience food.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bakery-products-market-101472

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Mondelez International, Inc. (Illinois, U.S.)

Associated British Foods plc (London, U.K.)

The Kellogg Company (Michigan, U.S.)

GrupoBimboo, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico City, Mexico)

Yamazaki Baking Company, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Campbell Soup Company (New Jersey, U.S.)

Britannia Industries Limited (Bengaluru, India)

General Mills, Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)

Dunkin' Donuts LLC (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Flower Foods (Georgia, U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 5.12% 2028 Value Projection USD 590.54 Billion Base Year 2020 Bakery Products Market Size in 2020 USD 397.90 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 150 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Distribution , By Geography Bakery Products Market Growth Drivers Rising Working Women to Positively Influence the Bakery Products Market Growth Growing Health-issues from Bakery Food Consumption to Obstruct Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

Disrupted Supply Chain Amid COVID-19 to Hinder Market Growth

The outbreak of COVID-19 virus affected various industries globally. However, the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries faced mild impact due to lack of supply chain and restricted workforce. Governments from several countries imposed stringent restriction on workforce operation to maintain social distancing norms and restrict the virus spread. Also, governments revised import/export policies to control the spread of the virus, which affected production rate and sales rate of the companies working in this industry.

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/bakery-products-market-101472

Segments:

Bread Segment to Dominate Market Owing to its High Consumption

By product type, the market is divided into bread, cakes & pastries, biscuits & cookies, and other bakery products.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and others.

Finally, by region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The bakery products market report provides factual data and information regarding market growth and industrial developments in recent years. The major industrial developments include strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and alliances. Also, business growth strategies, such as innovation, product development, and market segmentation, are discussed further in this report. Drivers and restraints affecting the market growth are given further to assess the market growth potential. The COVID-19 impact on market development is elaborated in the report further.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Working Women Population to Propel Market Growth

The market is anticipated to witness significant market growth owing to the rising demand for convenient food products and ready to eat packaged food items. Also, increasing adoption to changing lifestyle encourages the population to increase consumption of bakery products in day-to-day life. Furthermore, the population of working women is increasing and according to the World Bank, 47% of the global labor force was women in 2019. These factors are likely to ensure bakery products market growth during the forecast period.

However, growing health issues from consuming bakery items may hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights:

Europe Dominates Market Due to Increasing Bakery Item Consumption

Europe holds the highest global bakery products market share owing to the presence of prominent key players in the industry. This region provides healthy food alternatives to consumers such as whole grain, omega-3 content, and high-fiber breads.

North America holds the second-largest global market due to high consumption of cakes, pastries, and bread. Also, the population consumes ready-to-eat meals on regular basis which stimulates the market growth.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/bakery-products-market-101472

Competitive Landscape:

New Product Launch Allows Key Players to Dominate Market

The prominent players in the industry implement competitive strategies to expand their business worldwide. Business development strategies, such as partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and strategic alliances, are formed by organizations to attract global customers. Furthermore, implementing innovation strategies allow key players to enhance their product portfolio and ensure market growth.

Industry Developments:

June 2020: Britannia launched a range of packaged croissants in partnership with a Greek-based company Chipita. This product launch is targeting breakfast-substitute consumers.

Britannia launched a range of packaged croissants in partnership with a Greek-based company Chipita. This product launch is targeting breakfast-substitute consumers. February 2020: Nestlé expanded its KitKat premium range of 2 finger biscuits by adding two different products to its range in three different flavors.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Supply Chain Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID on Supply Chain of Bakery Products Market

Global Bakery Products Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Bread Cakes and Pastries Biscuits and Cookies Others By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Bakery Products Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Bread Cakes and Pastries Biscuits and Cookies Others By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Others By Country (Value) U.S By Product Type (Value) Bread Cakes and Pastries Biscuits and Cookies Others Canada By Product Type (Value) Bread Cakes and Pastries Biscuits and Cookies Others Mexico By Product Type (Value) Bread Cakes and Pastries Biscuits and Cookies Others



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/bakery-products-market-101472

Read Related Insights:

Wheat Bran Market to Hit USD 26.16 Billion [2021-2028] | Wheat Bran Industry Share, Trends, Segmentation, Business Growth Analysis Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Wheat Flour Market to Worth USD 210.77 Billion by (2021-2028) | Wheat Flour Industry Registering 3.95 % CAGR

Food Flavors Market Size Worth USD 19.28 Billion by 2027 | Food Flavors Industry Share, Trends, Global Analysis and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: