SAN DIEGO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organovo Holdings, Inc. ONVO, an early-stage biotechnology company that is focusing on building high fidelity, 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease, today announced that Keith Murphy, Executive Chairman, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 12 - 14, 2022.



Organovo plans to advance drugs discovered in its cutting-edge human 3D disease models in inflammatory bowel disease. In November 2021, the company guided that it expected to establish its first such model in 2022. In May 2022, the company announced that it had done so, successfully achieving a 3D tissue model for Crohn's Disease. Organovo expects to begin medicinal chemistry on a lead program for Crohn's Disease in the first half of 2023.

Mr. Murphy will deliver the Organovo corporate presentation and meet with investment community members during the hybrid conference.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference September 12 - 14, 2022 Presentation Webcast: Monday, September 12, 2022, 7:00 AM ET

The corporate presentation will be webcast on the Investors section of the Organovo website at ir.organovo.com. Interested parties can access an archived version of the presentation on the company's website for approximately 90 days.



About Organovo

Organovo is an early-stage biotechnology company that is developing and utilizing highly customized 3D human tissues as dynamic models of healthy and diseased human biology for drug development. The company's proprietary technology is being used to build functional 3D human tissues that mimic key aspects of native human tissue composition, architecture, function and disease. Organovo's advances include cell type-specific compartments, prevalent intercellular tight junctions, and the formation of microvascular structures. Management believes these attributes can enable critical complex, multicellular disease models that can be used to develop clinically effective drugs for selected therapeutic areas. For more information visit Organovo's website at www.organovo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 10, 2022, as such risk factors are updated in its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 11, 2022. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

