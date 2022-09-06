Solar Power Market Size Worth USD 293.18 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.9% CAGR

Pune, India, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global solar power market size is projected to hit USD 293.18 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The market size stood at USD 170.55 billion in 2018 and USD 184.03 billion in 2021 respectively. Artificial intelligence (AI) has proliferated across a wide range of industries and is transforming the solar industry as well. Governments and private companies are increasingly utilizing the power of AI to optimize the operations of solar power plants and augment solar projects. For example, the US Department of Energy (DOE) has deployed IBM's AI software for its SunShot Initiative. The software combines cloud information, sensor networks, and local weather stations derived from sky cameras and satellite imageries.

Industry Developments:

September 2020: Abengoa announced the completion of first of the three solar fields the company is building in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world's largest solar complex based in Dubai. The company is providing technology, engineering, and construction services of three parabolic trough plants of 200 MW each.

August 2020: Canadian Solar announced the start of the construction of one of the biggest commercial & industrial rooftop solar projects in Malaysia in partnership with Antah Solar and Eleaps. The project will have a capacity of 5 MW and cover and area of 26,000sq.m.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/solar-power-market-100764





List of Solar Power Key Players Covered in the Market Report:

Vivaan Solar (India)

Nextera Energy Sources LLC (U.S.)

Urja Global Limited (India)

SunPower Corporation (U.S.)

Yingli Solar (China)

First Solar (U.S.)

BrightSource Energy, Inc. (U.S.)

Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada)

Azure Power (India)

Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. (China)

Acciona Energia S.A.(Spain)

eSolar Inc. (U.S.)

Trina Solar (China)

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd. (India)

Abengoa (Spain)

Waaree Group (India)





Report Scope and Segmentation :

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.9% 2028 Value Projection USD 293.18 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 184.03 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 240 Segments covered By Technology, By Application and Regional Forecast Growth Drivers Increasing Research into Solar Power Storage to Boost the Market Skyrocketing Demand for Electricity to Power the Market in Asia Pacific





Market Driving Factors

Increasing Research into Solar Power Storage to Boost the Market

Solar energy is at the forefront of renewable energy sources, owing to its abundant availability and high reliability. With their hearts full of hope, scientists are intensely engaged in researching the potential of solar power in providing sustainable energy for the world and curbing the worsening effects of climate change and global warming. For example, in March 2021, researchers at Duke University, USA discovered how the molecular structure of halide perovskites can help deliver the more favorable properties for wider solar energy applications.

Another study conducted by scientists at the Linköping University in March 2021 found that the efficiency of solar cells can be improved from the current 33% to 40% by tapping a phenomenon known as singlet fission. The team also solved the problem of energy being lost during this process, a finding that can significantly augment the potential of solar cell technology. These researches are playing an instrumental role in deepening the presence of solar in energy generation and storage.

COVID-19 Impact on Solar Energy Industry

The economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic is being experienced by multiple industries and with major economies undergoing unprecedented contraction businesses are going to take a long time to return to pre-pandemic growth levels. The solar power market growth is experiencing considerable setbacks as well due to supply chain disruptions and delayed projects, driven by social distancing measures and staggered lockdowns. As a result, the market displayed a low growth rate in 2020 and reached a value of USD 184.03 billion in 2021.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/solar-power-market-100764





Market Segmentation

Based on technology, this market has been divided into solar photovoltaic (PV) and concentrated solar power (CSP). On the basis of application, the market has been trifurcated into residential, non-residential, and utility. Among these, the utility segment led the market with a share of 34.8% in 2020. By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights of the Report

The report offers a critical examination of each individual market segment, along with a piecemeal analysis of the factors driving and restraining the market growth. Further, the report also incorporates accurate projections of upcoming trends and opportunities in the market and delivers detailed research into the regional developments and competitive environment of the market.

Regional Insights

Skyrocketing Demand for Electricity to Power the Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, with market size of USD 80.06 billion in 2020, is expected to dominate the solar power market share during the forecast period on the back of escalating demand for electricity in the region. The principal reason for this is the rapid economic development, mainly in India and China, which is creating a huge demand for energy in these countries. Moreover, ambitious clean energy targets by countries in this region are also set to produce enormously profitable opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Expansion in Fledgling Markets to be the Top Growth Strategy for Key Players

Key players in the solar power space are embracing opportunities to expand their businesses in burgeoning markets, especially in tropical countries, where sunlight is received for long periods of time. This growth strategy is enabling companies to broaden their sales horizons, diversify distribution networks, and ultimately strengthen their global market presence.

Industry Development:

October 2020: Total Solar announced that it has successfully installed a 3 MW rooftop solar system for Danone-AQUA, the Indonesian drinking water company. The solar unit is the largest of its kind in the Central Java province and is forecasted to save 3,340 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/solar-power-market-100764

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Solar Power Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Solar Power Market Analysis (USD Billion) (MW), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Solar PV Mono-Si Thin Film Multi-Si Others Concentrated Solar Power Parabolic Trough Power Tower Linear Fresnel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Residential Non-residential Utility Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Solar Power Market Analysis (USD Billion) (MW), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Continued…





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/solar-power-market-100764





Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Who has the best Solar Power?

Vivaan Solar (India), Nextera Energy Sources LLC (U.S.), Urja Global Limited (India), SunPower Corporation (U.S.), Yingli Solar (China), First Solar (U.S.), BrightSource Energy, Inc. (U.S.), Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada), Azure Power (India), Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. (China), Acciona Energia S.A.(Spain), eSolar Inc. (U.S.), Trina Solar (China), Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd. (India), Abengoa (Spain), Waaree Group (India)

2. How big is the Solar Power Market?

Market will exhibit a stagnant growth of 4.18% in 2020 as compared to the average year-on-year growth during 2017-2019

3. Which region held the highest share in the market?

Asia Pacific dominated the market share in 2020.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245