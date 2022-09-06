Synchronous Condenser Market Size Worth USD 753.1 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 2.6% CAGR

Pune, India, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Synchronous Condenser Market was USD 617.8 million in 2020. The global market size is expected to be USD 629.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 753.1 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period from 2021-2028. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, "Synchronous condenser Market, 2021-2028."

According to our analyst, the rising government initiatives to adopt fossil fuel power generation to boost the market. The synchronous condensers are known as DC-excited synchronous motors, which have an independent shaft that spins freely. These condensers are used to adjust conditions on the ideal electric power transmission grid. It also helps in adjusting the grid's voltage and improves power factor correction. The rising government initiatives for environmental safety are likely to boost the market in the coming years.





List of Key Players Profiled in Global Market for Synchronous Condenser:

Andritz AG (Austria)

General Electric (U.S.)

Siemens (Germany)

Voith GmbH & Co. Kgaa (Germany)

AnsaldoEnergia (Italy)

Fuji Electric (Japan)

WEG (Brazil)

Eaton (Ireland)

BRUSH (U.K.)

BHEL (India)

Sustainable Power System (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 TO 2028 CAGR 2.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 753.1 million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 617.8 million Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 210 Segments covered Cooling Type, Starting Method, Power Rating, Applications, and Region Growth Drivers Rising Government Initiatives to Eradicate Nuclear and Fossil Fuel Power Generation to Propel Market Growth Increasing demand from Utility and Rising Upgrades Augmented Market Growth





COVID-19 Impact:

Project Delays Due to Limited Workforce Hampers Market Growth

The outbreak of COVID-19 virus has caused a global pandemic that affected various industries operating in the global market. Stringent restrictions were imposed by the government to control the virus spread. Also, import/export policies were revised which affected the supply of raw materials and hampered supply chain management of the companies. Furthermore, a halt on manufacturing and production activities has caused project delays due to a short workforce and restricted working activities.





Highlights of Report:

The report for synchronous condenser market provides complete information along with factual data regarding market developments trends and advancements in the industry.

Key developments adopted by the companies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances are highlighted in the report.

Key trends such as innovation and technological advancements in the market are evaluated to understand market development scope in the coming years.

Drivers and restraints affecting market growth and geographical expansion are discussed further in this report.

The direct and indirect impact caused by covid-19 pandemic is highlighted in the report.

Market Drivers:

Rising Industrialization to Propel Market Growth

The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to the development initiatives proposed by the government in developing regions. The government from different countries is planning to replace the aging plants which are expected to boost product demand and increase productivity and profitability for the key players. Rising industrialization in emerging nations is anticipated to bolster market growth and maintain market value for the product globally. These factors are likely to ensure synchronous condenser market growth during the projected period.





Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Dominates Market Due to Rising Industrialization

Asia Pacific holds the prominent global synchronous condenser market share owing to the rising industrialization in developing countries. The product demand is likely to boost in this region due to the increasing installation of new condensers at existing plants.

North America holds the second-largest global market share due to the rising product demand for converting old power plants into efficient power plants. Technological advancements and development in the industry are expected to drive the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Form Strategic Alliances to Dominate Global Market

Prominent players in the industry focus on adopting strategic plans for business expansion to ensure high profitability and productivity. The strategies allow business expansion using various methods such as partnerships, mergers, strategic alliances, and innovation strategies for product differentiation and development. Furthermore, adopting technological advancements support key players to increase their production and sales rate in the global market.

December 2020: Siemens Energy won a contract from Elering AS which helped them build three synchronous condenser plants in Estonia. These plants are supposed to be the first Flexible Alternating Current Transmission System that will be installed in the Baltic States.

May 2020: GE won a contract from Trena for providing two synchronous condensers and flywheel units for the Brindisi substation in southern Italy.





Segments:

By cooling type, the market is trifurcated into air-cooled, water-cooled, and hydrogen-cooled condensers.

Based on the starting methods, the market is categorized into static frequency converter, pony motors, and others.

On the basis of power rating, the market is bifurcated into up to 200 MVAR and above 200 MVAR.

According to the application, the market is segregated into utility and industrial.

Finally, by region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Synchronous Condenser Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Synchronous Condenser Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Cooling Type Hydrogen-cooled Air-cooled Water-cooled Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Starting Method Static Frequency Converter Pony Motors Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Rating Up to 200 MVAR Above 200 MVAR Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Utility Industrial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Synchronous Condenser Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Continued…





