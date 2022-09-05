ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 29-Aug-22 30,771 €507.77 €15,624,732.22 30-Aug-22 30,925 €505.25 €15,624,930.47 31-Aug-22 42,000 €495.47 €20,809,647.60 1-Sep-22 60,000 €476.17 €28,570,188.00 2-Sep-22 60,000 €475.37 €28,522,104.00

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

