ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

by Globe Newswire
September 5, 2022 8:00 AM | 3 min read

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
29-Aug-2230,771€507.77€15,624,732.22
30-Aug-2230,925€505.25€15,624,930.47
31-Aug-2242,000€495.47€20,809,647.60
1-Sep-2260,000€476.17€28,570,188.00
2-Sep-2260,000€475.37€28,522,104.00

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations ContactsInvestor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



