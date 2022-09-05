Media Advisory - Labour Day: Worker power is key to a stronger middle class

OTTAWA, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's unions are encouraging workers to reclaim their power and stand up to employers and governments, as the country struggles to recover from the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



"The pandemic has shown us that the old way wasn't working," said Larry Rousseau, CLC Executive Vice-President. "Workers know that we need to move forward in a progressive way, with increased spending on social programs, improved working conditions and better jobs that offer decent wages and benefits. But some decision makers and employers would like to see us move backwards. This is why more and more workers are organizing into unions and demanding the work life they deserve."

Workers across the country will gather at local Labour Day events in their communities, after two years of virtual events. Canada's unions are happy to be hosting in-person and hybrid events, to celebrate workers' contributions in weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.



"We owe a great debt to the frontline workers who kept us safe, healthy, fed and supported over the past two and a half years. Governments and employers must recognize that there is no recovery without workers. In a time when inflation is rising at a breakneck pace, and the cost of living is becoming unlivable, decision-makers must take concrete action to ensure workers aren't left behind. We should want to see workers in this country thrive, instead of watching them struggle to survive," said Bea Bruske, CLC President.

Rousseau will join workers and community leaders in Ottawa for the annual Labour Day parade.

What: Parade Where: Parade begins at Lisgar St. and Elgin St. When: Monday, September 5, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET Who: CLC Executive Vice-President, Larry Rousseau

