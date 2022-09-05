With 10.3% CAGR, Competitive Intelligence Tools Market Size to Reach USD 82.0 Billion [2022-2027]

Pune, India, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global competitive intelligence tools market size is expected to reach USD 82.0 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period [2022 - 2027]. The digital transformation coupled with heavy investment in analytics by companies can have an incredible effect on the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled " Competitive Intelligence Tools Market Size , Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type, By Application, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The market size stood at USD 37.6 million in 2019.

Key Development:

April 2019: Digimind, Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Corpus Intelligence inventor, TrustedOut. Through the collobration, the companies intend to provide the business intelligence analysts, PR professionals, and brand safety managers media database. Besides, offering web crawling, machine learning, microservices, and big data to reduce human limitations.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Period 2022 to 2027 CAGR 10.3 % 2027 Value Projection USD 82.0 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 37.6 Billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Type; Application; & Regional Growth Drivers Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Competitive Intelligence Tools to Boost Market Potential. Incorrect Data Might Mislead Companies and Likely to Obstruct Market Growth





Market Driver:

Integration of AI to Spur Excellent Market Openings

The growing focus on IT integrated tools among organizations will bolster the market's growth in the forthcoming years. Organizations are integrating AI capabilities alongside intelligence tools to gain information about competitors and business trends in real-time. Moreover, the integration of AI helps develops holistic solutions and a platform that offers efficient automation in the analytics process. AI-powered tools help in tracking competitor's entire digital footprint present over websites and on other portals. AI-based competitive intelligence can track data on the website or press release besides scanning customer's reviews on digital platforms. The natural language processing and deep learning tools examine and recognize sentiment, entities, categories, emotions, and topics in text with precision. Thus, the increasing utilization of AI-enabled competitive intelligence tools will have an excellent impact on the global Competitive Intelligence Tools Market.

The necessity for Intelligent Solutions to Encourage Business Amid Coronavirus

The requite for competitive intelligence (CI) and business intelligence (BI) tools to monitor, analyse, enhance decision-making capabilities and understand customer behaviour will create opportunities for the market during the pandemic. Enterprises are focused on deploying competitive intelligence solutions as it offers real-time monitoring to track business and comprehend industry scenario. For instance, in June 2020, Fornova Ltd., a London-based travel & hospitality intelligence software provider, launched a new innovative competitive Intelligence solution - "FornovaCI". The software will assist end-user to gain a competitive advantage and recognize opportunities during the pandemic.





The catastrophe caused by coronavirus has disrupted the supply chain of every industry around the world. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

Regional Analysis:

The emergence of New Enterprises to Support Expansion in Asia Pacific

The market for competitive intelligence tools in Asia Pacific is expected to observe a steady growth rate during the forecast period due to various countries such as China, India, Southeast Asia, Japan, and more. The surging industries and enterprises in these countries will enable speedy expansion of the market in Asia Pacific. China holds a massive share in the market due to a number of flourishing manufacturing, healthcare, and retail industries. Moreover, the introduction of new tools and analytics by emerging players will further bolster the growth of the region's market. For instance, in December 2019, Contify, Inc., an Indian AI-enabled CI solution provider, upgraded its CI offering with the launch of fully customizable portals. It is designed to drive faster access to relevant insights and storing data in a common platform for easy cross-reference.

The report on the competitive intelligence tools market incorporates:

Grander insights into the market

Insightful analysis of the segments

Market drivers and restraints

Comprehensive information about prominent players

Prevailing regions

COVID-19 extreme effect on the Competitive Intelligence Tools Market

Companies Profiled in Competitive Intelligence Tools Market Report:

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (California, United States)

Crunchbase (California, United States)

SEMrush (Massachusetts, United States)

Owler (California, United States)

Alexa Internet, Inc. (California, United States)

Comintelli (Stockholm, Sweden)

Talkwalker (Luxembourg)

SpyFu (Arizona, United States)

Crayon (Massachusetts, United States)

NetBase Quid (California, United States)

Slintel Inc. (California, United States)





