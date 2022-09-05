Sydney, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Great Boulder Resources Ltd GBR is riding high after it unveiled 15 metres at 35.82 g/t gold during reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Side Well Gold Project's Mulga Bill deposit in WA.

Aurumin Ltd AUN has unearthed a 352.8-metre gold hit, weighing in at 1.5 g/t, during diamond drilling at its wholly-owned Central Sandstone Gold Project in WA.

Silver Mines Ltd SVL has fielded a maiden mineral resource of 42.9 million ounces of silver equivalent for Bowdens Underground Zone of the Bowdens Silver Project in New South Wales, bringing the total project resource to 315 million silver equivalent ounces.

New Century Resources Ltd NCZ has delivered strong production results from its Century Mine in Queensland, with a record 12,109 tonnes of zinc metal produced at an average monthly recovery of 51% in July, its best performance since the restart of operations.

Sipa Resources Ltd SRI has struck high-grade lead-zinc mineralisation in diamond drilling at the Barbwire Terrace Project, a 50/50 joint venture (JV) in Western Australia with Buru Energy Ltd BRU that is managed and operated by Sipa.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd ( RCE RECEF has bolstered its commercial development expertise with the appointment of Dr John Prendergast as executive chair, effective immediately.

Tamboran Resources Ltd TBN has boosted the estimate of contingent gas resources from EP 161 in the Northern Territory's Beetaloo Sub-basin with Santos holding 75% and operating the EP and Tamboran holding a 25% non-operating interest.

Creso Pharma Ltd ( CPH COPHF has made positive progress with due diligence activities for proposed acquisition target Health House International Ltd (HHI).

Tempest Minerals Ltd TEM has the diamond drill spinning at Master target in the southern part of the Meleya Project in Western Australia.

Resource Mining Corporation Ltd RMI is progressing due diligence at Ruossakero Nickel Project in Northern Finland, Kola Lithium Project in Central Finland and Hirvikallio Lithium Project in Southern Finland.

Taruga Minerals Ltd TAR has kicked off rotary air blast (RAB) drilling at the Morgans Creek prospect of the wholly-owned Mt Craig Project in South Australia, designed to test for clay-hosted rare earth element (REE) mineralisation.

Hawsons Iron Ltd HIO welcomes the news that the South Australian Government has declared its proposed high-grade magnetite namesake project an 'impact-assessed major project'.

Clean TeQ Water Ltd CNQ has signed a partnership agreement with US-based Upwell Water LLC, a leading tech-enabled water resource and infrastructure company, to invest in water treatment plants and sell water treatment services under a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) delivery model.

Kingwest Resources Ltd KWR has fielded further high-grade gold results from infill drilling conducted by profit-sharing partner BML Ventures Pty Ltd at Selkirk deposit, part of the Menzies Gold Project in WA's Goldfields.

Incannex Healthcare Ltd ( IHL IXHL , a global biotech company developing cannabinoid and psychedelic compound medicines, has been added to the S&P/ASX 300 Index with the change effective prior to the market opening on September 19, 2022.

Tempus Resources Ltd ( TMR TMRR has paid respect to non-executive director and geological advisor Gary Artmont who has passed away suddenly.

