ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Navient President and CEO to present at Barclays 2022 Global Financial Services Conference on Sept. 13

by Globe Newswire
September 2, 2022 8:15 AM | 1 min read

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient NAVI, a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, today announced that President and CEO Jack Remondi will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 2022 Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Remondi will deliver remarks at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast, along with any written materials or slides used during the presentation, will be available at Navient.com/investors. A replay will be available approximately two hours following the presentation through Sept. 27.

About Navient
Navient NAVI provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare, and government. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com   
Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, jen.earyes@navient.com 


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases