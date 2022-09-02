ñol

Infinera to Participate in Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference

by Globe Newswire
September 2, 2022 8:00 AM | 1 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera INFN announced today that it will participate in the following webcasted investor conference:

Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Presentation: 4pm EDT / 1pm PDT
Speakers: David Heard, CEO; Nancy Erba, CFO; Amitabh Passi, Head of Investor Relations
Webcast: investors.infinera.com and click on "Events"

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

Contacts:
Infinera Media:
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
avue@infinera.com

Infinera Investors:
Amitabh Passi
Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489
apassi@infinera.com



