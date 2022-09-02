ñol

InnovAge to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call Tuesday, September 13, 2022

by Globe Newswire
September 2, 2022 8:00 AM | 1 min read

DENVER, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. ("InnovAge") INNV will release its 2022 fiscal fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, after market close. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review the results at 5 p.m. E.T.

Conference Call Details
A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website, https://investor.innovage.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for a limited time. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), for dialing instructions and a unique access pin. We encourage participants to dial into the call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

About InnovAge
InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as possible. Our patient-centered care model meaningfully improves the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge is at the forefront of value based senior healthcare and directly contracts with government payors, such as Medicare and Medicaid, to manage the totality of a participant's medical care. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers and government payors— "win." As of March 31, 2022, InnovAge served approximately 6,800 participants across 18 centers in five states. https://www.innovage.com/.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Kubota
rkubota@myinnovage.com

Media Contact:
Sarah Rasmussen, APR
srasmussen@myinnovage.com


