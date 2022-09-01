ñol

Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2022 Distribution

by Globe Newswire
September 1, 2022 4:24 PM | 1 min read

Southfield, MI, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. SUI (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.88 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022. The distribution is payable October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2022.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 661 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 180,300 developed sites and over 45,900 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

For Further Information at the Company:

Fernando Castro-Caratini

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suncommunities.com


