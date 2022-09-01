FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. today announced that its common stock has been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC, under the ticker symbol TLF. The Company expects that trading of its stock on Nasdaq will begin on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.



The Company's common stock previously traded on Nasdaq until August 2020 but was de-listed from trading as a result of the Company not making periodic SEC filings during its financial restatement process.

Janet Carr, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "The re-listing of our stock on Nasdaq marks a major milestone for Tandy. Following the completion of our restatement in June 2021 and the Company being current again in its filings since December, Nasdaq's approval is the final step in coming back from the accounting issues that led to the restatement. We believe that this listing should restore liquidity for our investors and allow for a more active trading market in our stock."

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc., (http://www.tandyleather.com), headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a specialty retailer of a broad product line, including leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The Company distributes its products through its 104 North American stores located in 40 US states and six Canadian provinces, and one store located in Spain. Its common stock currently trades over the counter with the symbol "TLFA". To be included on Tandy Leather Factory's email distribution list, go to: http://www.b2i.us/irpass.asp?BzID=1625&to=ea&s=0.

Contact: Janet Carr, Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (817) 872-3200 or janet.carr@tandyleather.com

This news release may contain statements regarding future events, occurrences, circumstances, activities, performance, outcomes and results that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and events may differ from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: changes in general economic conditions, negative trends in general consumer-spending levels, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of opening retail stores; availability of hides and leathers and resultant price fluctuations; change in customer preferences for our product, and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.