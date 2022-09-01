ñol

Bumble Inc. to Participate in Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference

by Globe Newswire
September 1, 2022 4:05 PM | 1 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bumble Inc. BMBL, the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conference:

Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference
New York, NY
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Fireside Chat at 1:30 p.m. ET

The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast accessible on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.bumble.com.

About Bumble Inc.

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, Bumble was one of the first dating apps built with women at the center. Badoo, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Fruitz, founded in 2017, encourages open and honest communication of dating intentions through playful fruit metaphors.

For more information about Bumble, please visit www.bumble.com and follow @Bumble on social platforms.

Source: Bumble Inc.

Investor Contact
ir@team.bumble.com

Media Contact
press@team.bumble.com


