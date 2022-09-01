ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Credo to Present at Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology Conference

by Globe Newswire
September 1, 2022 4:05 PM | 2 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO, an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, today announced that Bill Brennan, CEO, and Dan Fleming, CFO, are scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conference.

Conference: Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday September 14, 2022

Time: 3:45 p.m. PT

Location: San Francisco, California

The presentation will be webcast on Credo's IR website at http://investors.credosemi.com/. The webcast replay will be available as soon as possible following the event on Credo's IR website.

About Credo 

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Dan O'Neil
dan.oneil@credosemi.com 

Media Contact:
Diane Vanasse
diane.vanasse@credosemi.com 


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases