Pool Corporation to Present at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference

by Globe Newswire
September 1, 2022 4:05 PM | 1 min read

COVINGTON, La., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation POOL announced today that Peter D. Arvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Melanie M. Hart, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Conrad New York Downtown in New York, NY. Informational materials used during the conference will be posted on POOLCORP's website on the morning of the conference.

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 415 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com


