NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM ABM a leading provider of integrated facility services and solutions, announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of RavenVolt, Inc. ("RavenVolt"), a leading nationwide provider of advanced turn-key microgrid systems utilized by diversified commercial and industrial customers, national retailers, utilities, and municipalities. RavenVolt will become part of ABM's Technical Solutions industry group.



About ABM

ABM ABM is one of the world's largest providers of integrated facility services. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM offers a comprehensive array of facility services that include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM delivers these custom facility solutions to properties across a wide range of industries – from commercial office buildings to schools, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants, and distribution centers, entertainment venues, and more. Founded in 1909, ABM today has annualized revenue exceeding $7 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

CONTACT

Investor Relations:

Paul Goldberg

212-297-9721

ir@abm.com

Media:

Michael Valentino

media@abm.com