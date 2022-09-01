ñol

Femasys Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

by Globe Newswire
September 1, 2022 4:05 PM | 2 min read

ATLANTA, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. FEMY, a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced that the Kathy Lee-Sepsick, founder, president & chief executive officer, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held on a hybrid basis September 12-14, 2022, and in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date:Monday, September 12, 2022
Format:Fireside chat
Time:Available on-demand starting at 7:00 AM ET

The Femasys management team will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the event. Interested investors should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc. is a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates are FemBloc® permanent birth control and FemaSeed® localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company's product for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, FemVue®, is currently marketed in the United States. Femasys is also advancing FemCath, an intrauterine catheter for selective evaluation of the fallopian tubes and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler that is the first product of the technology platform for tissue sampling intended to be marketed alongside its other women-specific medical products in the physician's office setting. To learn more, visit www.femasys.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors
Chuck Padala
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-917-741-7792
chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Media
Karissa Cross, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
kcross@lifescicomms.com

Femasys Inc.
Investor Contact:
IR@femasys.com 

Media Contact:
Media@femasys.com 


