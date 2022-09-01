CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies, Inc. SPXC today announced that Jamie Harris, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer has informed the Company of his decision to resign effective September 23, 2022 in order to pursue a new opportunity as the CFO of another public company. SPX has begun a process to search for a new CFO and will provide an update at a future date. During this transition period, Mike Reilly, SPX's Chief Accounting Officer & VP, Finance, has been named interim CFO.



Gene Lowe, President and CEO of SPX Technologies commented, "I want to thank Jamie for his leadership and his contributions. Over the last two years, Jamie has helped to shape SPX into a stronger, more efficient company, helping to lead several important transitions that have positioned us well to continue our growth journey. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

Jamie Harris commented, "I want to express my thanks to the entire SPX team for the opportunity to be part of such an excellent organization. It has been great being a part of the SPX team and I am very proud of our many accomplishments together. The quality of the Company and the strong relationships throughout the Company made my decision to pursue this new opportunity very difficult, but I leave knowing that our strong team of highly talented leaders will continue executing successfully on our value creation framework for years to come."

About SPX Technologies: SPX Technologies is a diversified, global supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies has more than 3,100 employees in 15 countries. SPX Technologies is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SPXC." For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

