SBA Announces Call for Nominations for the 2023 National Small Business Week Awards

Washington, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America's 33 million small businesses in President Biden's Cabinet, announced the call for nominations for the 2023 National Small Business Week (NSBW) Awards . The NSBW Awards recognize SBA-assisted small businesses' inspirational achievements and contributions to their communities and our nation's economy.

All nominations should be submitted electronically by 3 p.m. ET on December 8, 2022. The awards will be presented during the NSBW Awards ceremony in the first week of May 2023. For over 50 years, the SBA has celebrated National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America's entrepreneurs and small business owners.

To nominate a small business owner in your area or download related forms, criteria, and guidelines, visit sba.gov/nsbw . Nominations for the following categories will be accepted:

Small Business Person of the Year: A business/owner from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam will be selected for the State Winner award. The state award winners will compete for the title of National Small Business Person of the Year, SBA's signature award.

Additional awards include:

Small Business Exporter of the Year

Phoenix Awards for Disaster Recovery: Phoenix Award for Small Business Disaster Recovery Phoenix Award for Small Business Disaster Recovery - Mitigation Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Public Official Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Volunteer

Federal Procurement Awards: Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year Small Business Subcontractor of the Year Dwight D. Eisenhower Awards for Excellence (for large prime contractors who use small businesses as suppliers and contractors) 8(a) Graduate of the Year

Awards to SBA Resource Partners: Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Excellence and Innovation Center Award Women's Business Center of Excellence Award Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Year

Small Business Investment Company of the Year

For local area contact and other related information, visit online at https://www.sba.gov/about-sba/sba-locations/sba-district-offices .

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

