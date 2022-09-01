ñol

Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Wells Fargo 2022 Healthcare Conference

by Globe Newswire
September 1, 2022 4:01 PM | 1 min read

BURNABY, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. XENE, a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings and a fireside chat presentation at the 17th Annual Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference taking place in Everett, MA from September 7-9, 2022.

Fireside Chat Details:


 Date:Thursday, September 8, 2022
   
 Time:11:35 am -12:05 pm ET
   
 Presenters:
Ian Mortimer, President and CEO
Chris Von Seggern, CCO 


A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the "Investors" section of Xenon's website at investor.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals XENE is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

"Xenon" and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases