TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money Inc. CLIP CLPMF ("Clip Money" or the "Company"), a company that operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the OTC Market Group Inc. to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "CLPMF". Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market commenced on September 1, 2022. Clip Money's common shares will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.



The OTCQB quotation is expected to provide enhanced liquidity to existing Clip Money shareholders and potential shareholders by allowing investors to execute trades of the Company's common shares in the United States and in U.S. dollars.

About Clip Money Inc.

Clip Money operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses through its ClipDrop Boxes that gives users the capability of making deposits outside of their bank branch at top retailers and shopping malls. Rather than having to go to their personal bank branch or using a cash pickup service, businesses can deposit their cash at any ClipDrop Box located near them. After being deposited, the funds will automatically be credited to the business' bank account, usually within one business day. The Company combines functional hardware, an intuitive mobile app and an innovative cloud-based transaction engine that maximizes business banking transactions. Combined with mobile user applications, Clip Money offers a cost-effective and convenient solution for business banking deposits in metropolitan statistical areas across Canada and the United States. For more information about the Company, visit www.clipmoney.com.

