NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company Inc. BTTR, a pet health and wellness company, supports Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit that works to help people, pets and the planet, with a significant donation of its signature Halo Pets brand pet food. Many pet organizations are in need of food donations due to global supply chain challenges.



Better Choice Company's supply chain efficiency enabled the company to continue to make donations during a time that the industry has experienced broader supply chain challenges. The company donated nearly 65,000 lbs. of Halo Pets products, representing approximately $150k of retail value and included dry and wet food for dogs and cats of all ages and breeds.

"We've partnered with Greater Good Charities for many years and are proud to support their efforts in times of need. When our industry experiences supply chain challenges, shelters are often the first impacted, so we felt that this was the right time to act," said Scott Lerner, CEO of Better Choice Company.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, has provided more than $400 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to over 5,000 charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube and TikTok .

About Halo Pets

For over 30 years, Halo Pets has been committed to delivering innovative pet foods for optimal health and happiness. Crafted with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients and formulated by leading veterinary and nutrition experts, Halo Pets provides pet parents with natural, science-based nutrition they can trust. For more information, please visit halopets.com.

About Better Choice Company

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company focused on providing pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We have a broad portfolio of pet health and wellness products for dogs and cats sold under the Halo brand across multiple forms, including foods, treats, toppers, dental products, chews, and supplements. The products consist of kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products and supplements. Better Choice Company's core products sold under its Halo brand are made with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients for natural, science-based nutrition. Each innovative recipe is formulated with leading veterinary and nutrition experts to deliver optimal health. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

