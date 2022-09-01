National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) Welcomes New Board Members at its upcoming Annual Meeting & Expo and 10th Anniversary Celebration

Washington, DC, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) welcomes five new board members as it heads into its 2022 Annual Meeting & Expo and 10th Anniversary Celebration in Orlando, Florida later this month.

This week Sheila M. Arquette, RPh, NASP President & CEO announced the following specialty pharmacy and health care veterans who have been elected to the NASP Board of Directors:

Michael Baldzicki, CRCM, Chief Brand Officer, AscellaHealth

Kelli Heathman, West Director, Corporate Accounts and Strategic Partners, BeiGene

Gerald Maccioli, MD, MBA, FCCM, FASA, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC)

John Robicsek, MBA, Assistant Vice President Program Development, Specialty Pharmacy Service, Division of Pharmacy Services, Atrium Health

Guillermo Sollberger, JD, Independent Advisor, ParcelShield

The following seated Directors have been re-elected for an additional three-year term extension: Natalie Bedford (CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy), Nick Calla, RPh, Esq. (Orsini Specialty Pharmacy), Thomas Cohn, MS (Asembia), Erik Halstrom, MBA (TurningPoint), Gregory Isaak, MBA (D2 Consulting), Joseph Morse (Specialty Pharmacy Executive), Michael Nameth, RPh, MBA, (Blink Health), Rebecca Shanahan, JD (Shanahan Capital Ventures).

Ms. Arquette noted that the composition of the NASP board is a great reminder of the rich diversity that defines the organization. "We like to say, it takes a village to support a specialty pharmacy patient. Whether a drug manufacturer, data management vendor, a specialty pharmacy, GPO, managed care organization, law firm, or a final-mile delivery logistics provider – each member provides essential services. Our new board members are sure to make lasting contributions from each of their industry perspectives."

NASP Chairman of the Board, Kyle Skiermont, PharmD, also thanked three board members who are concluding their terms for their long-standing service to NASP. "Our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation go to Suzette DiMascio, Mike Einodshofer and Harry Hayter for all their support, guidance, and leadership during their tenure as NASP board members. Their unwavering commitment and dedication shaped the future of not only NASP but the specialty pharmacy industry as well," said Mr. Skiermont.

The five new members will be introduced and welcomed during the NASP 2022 Annual Meeting & Expo, September 19 – 22 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, where NASP will celebrate its 10th Anniversary amid rapid growth and expansion. Consistent with the overall growth of the specialty pharmacy industry, NASP is now 170 corporate members and more than 3,000 individual members strong. The new board members will be recognized during the meeting to a record audience of more than 1,250 attendees.

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

NASP is a 501(c)(6) trade organization and is the only non-profit national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. The mission of NASP is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing, delivering, and promoting continuing professional education and specialty certification while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services. NASP members include the nation's leading independent specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors, and practicing pharmacists. With 170 corporate members and more than 3,000 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

Sheila M. Arquette, RPh National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) (703) 842-0122 sarquette@naspnet.org