MEDIA ADVISORY: Toronto and York Region Labour Council to hold rally and picket in solidarity with striking safety inspectors

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto and York Region Labour Council is calling on the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA), to get back to the bargaining table with safety inspectors from OPSEU Local 546, immediately.



On Friday, September 2 at 11:00 a.m., the Labour Council will hold a rally and picket at TSSA, in solidarity with striking safety inspectors. The rally will take place at TSSA headquarters to highlight where the employer's decisions are being made.

A key demand of the rally is for TSSA to negotiate fairly with OPSEU Local 546 members, who are fighting for improved accountability for public safety standards and practices, wages and benefits that are consistent with industry standards, measures to address understaffing issues and improve retention and recruitment, and a stronger voice in their workplace.

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: TSSA Head Office, 345 Carlingview Dr., Etobicoke, ON

Speakers Include:

• Andria Babbington, President, Toronto and York Region Labour Council

• Striking TSSA Workers, OPSEU/SEFPO Local 546

For more information, please contact:

Susan McMurray

Executive Assistant

Toronto York Region Labour Council

smcmurray@labourcouncil.ca l 416-882-2247