At 5.50% CAGR, Global Automated Cell Counters Market Size to Surpass USD 8539.31 Million by 2028 - Automated Cell Counters Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Automated Cell Counters Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 6,193.10 million in 2021 and it is expected to hit around USD 8,539.31 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.50% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028."

What are Automated Cell Counters? How big is the Automated Cell Counters Industry?

An automatic cell counter is an electronic device that can automatically count cells of animals, humans, plants, viruses, and bacteria, in addition to cells of other origins. The cell counting process begins with a partial loading into the automated cytometer, which is then passed through a narrow tube. The growth of the market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing funding for cell research, increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and growth of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Market Growth Drivers

Biological products, developing innovative solutions, improving image analysis, and the growing use of broadband. Flow cytometer and automated hematology analyzer. On the other hand, the high cost of cell analysis is said to hinder the growth of the market to some extent. At the same time, growing incidences of blood-related issues, increased collaborations between market players, and supportive government initiatives are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players.

Automated Cell Counters Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The epidemic caused by COVID-19 has had an effect on the firms that sell automated cell counters. The COVID-19 virus quickly spread around the world as governments and businesses across the globe instituted stringent lockdowns and ceased operations. As a result, there are restrictions placed on the movement of people while the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing. During the time period covered by this estimate, it is expected that the global market for automated cell counters will be affected in a big way.

Segmentation Analysis

The global automated cell counters market is segregated on the basis of product, application, and region. By product, the market is divided into system types, reagents and consumables. Among these, in 2021, the system types segment dominated the market, accounting for a significant percentage of global sales due to the increasing demand for automated cell counters systems. By application, the market is bifurcated into blood analysis, urine analysis, microbial cell count, cell line viability, and others. Over the forecast period, the blood analysis segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate due to the increased blood checkups for every type of treatment that support the growth of the blood analysis segment.

By Product

By Product

Systems Type

Reagents & Consumables

By Application

Blood Analysis

Urine Analysis

Microbial Cell Count

Cell Line Viability

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Automated Cell Counters market include -

Biotek Instruments Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Alere Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

ChemoMetec A/S

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Logos Biosystems

NanoEnTek Inc.

Olympus Corporation.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Automated Cell Countersmarket is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.50% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Automated Cell Counters market size was valued at around US$ 6,193.10 Million in 2021and is projected to reach US$ 8,539.31 Million by 2028.

By Type, the systems type segment dominated with accounted significant market share in 2021.

By Application, the blood analysis segment accounted significant amount of market share in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America will dominate the automated cell counting equipment market in 2021.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Automated Cell Counters industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Automated Cell Counters Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Automated Cell Counters Industry?

What segments does the Automated Cell Counters Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Automated Cell Counters Market sample report and company profiles?

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

In 2021, North America is leading the automated cell counting device market due to the proliferation of chronic diseases such as heart and blood disorders. In addition, the improvement of healthcare infrastructure and the expansion of government-funded stem cell research and development activities will accelerate the growth of the region's automated cell counting devices market.

The National Cancer Institute estimates that there will be 16.9 Million cancer survivors in the United States in 2020, and by 2030, the number of cancer survivors is expected to reach 22.2 Million. Apart from that, given the popularity of a wide range of clinical research and biopharmaceutical companies in the Asia-Pacific region, the automated cell counter market is expected to grow significantly in the Asia-Pacific region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In March 2022, Erasmus University Medical Center (Erasmus MC) in the Netherlands signed a digital pathology contract with Sectra, an international medical imaging company. And network security companies. As a result, pathologists can examine and collaborate with cases in a way that microscopy cannot. It will improve cancer care in the future by reducing variance and increasing the efficiency of baseline diagnoses.

In June 2021, CytoSMART Technologies created one of the first fluorescent cell counters. CytoSMART Exact FL is a highly autonomous dual fluorescence cell counter with artificial intelligence (A.I.) algorithms that provide extremely reliable image recognition.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6,193.10 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 8,539.31 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.50% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Biotek Instruments Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Alere Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, ChemoMetec A/S, Beckman Coulter Inc., Logos Biosystems, NanoEnTek Inc., Olympus Corporation, and Others Key Segment By Product, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

