Yellow Corporation to Present at Cowen Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

by Globe Newswire
September 1, 2022 2:30 PM | 1 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation YELL announced today that Chief Executive Officer Darren Hawkins and Chief Financial Officer Dan Olivier will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET, at the Cowen 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference.

This event will be available on the Yellow Corporation website www.myyellow.com as a live audio webcast and as a replay for 30 days.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow operates one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America, providing customers with regional, national, and international shipping services throughout. Backed by a team of over 30,000 transportation professionals, Yellow's flexible supply chain solutions and best-in-class expertise ensure the safe, timely delivery of industrial, commercial, and retail goods for customers of all sizes. Yellow's principal office is in Nashville, Tenn., and is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Investor Contact: Tony Carreño
  913-696-6108
  investor@myyellow.com 
   
Media Contacts: Mike Kelley
  913-696-6121
  mike.kelley@myyellow.com 
   
  Heather Nauert
  Heather.nauert@myyellow.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

