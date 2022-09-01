Another Experienced E-Commerce Executive Joins Deck Commerce Board

St. Louis, MO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck Commerce, the leading order management system (OMS) for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, and brands, announces the expansion of its Board of Directors with the addition of Melanie Kalemba. She brings decades of e-commerce experience and leadership at BigCommerce and Amazon and a long track record of innovative ideas and skills at global technology businesses. Melanie will use her solid acumen and deep understanding of the market to propel Deck Commerce's growth and business strategies.

"Melanie is a very talented visionary and leader in our market space, and I know she will empower our executives and other board members to drive continued growth as a leader in order management systems," said Chris Deck, Founder & CEO of Deck Commerce. "Her vast experience in the retail and technology space will strengthen and benefit the team."

Previously, Melanie was the General Manager, Americas at Amazon Pay and held several senior leadership positions at Bigcommerce. She was President & CEO of Movero Technology before its acquisition. She also worked at big technology firms like Dell, 3M, and Cisco NetSolve.

Melanie graduated from Muskingum University with a BA in Accounting and Business. She received an MBA in Marketing from Indiana University at Bloomington.

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading OMS for direct-to-consumer retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, cloud-based platform powers seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences through inventory management, robust order orchestration, and transaction processing. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more, visit deckcommerce.com.

