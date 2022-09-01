WAUSAU, Wis., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. ("PSB") PSBQ, the holding company for Peoples State Bank ("Peoples") serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin today announced that Scott Cattanach, President and CEO, Jessica Brown, CFO and Pat Heier, Senior VP will participate in the Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference to be held September 7th and 8th, and will participate in a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Management's discussion materials to be used at this conference will be posted to the investor section of the Company's website, www.psbholdingsinc.com, on or before September 7, 2022.



About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from ten full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact

PSB Holdings, Inc.

1905 Stewart Avenue

Wausau, WI 54401

888.929.9902

InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com