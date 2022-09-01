H2 Clipper Founder and CEO Rinaldo Brutoco Presents at 3rd International Hydrogen Aviation Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2 Clipper, Inc. , an aerospace and alternative energy company developing uniquely capable hydrogen-powered airships and end-to-end hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announces that CEO and President Rinaldo Brutoco was a featured speaker at the 3 rd International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC) in Glasgow, Scotland, on September 1, 2022. Brutoco discussed why hydrogen is the ultimate energy solution to reverse global warming and achieve energy independence by transporting and distributing hydrogen from locations where it can be produced cheaply to markets requiring clean energy.



As a successful entrepreneur and visionary on the power of business to transform society for good, Brutoco is focused on advancing the hydrogen economy with a comprehensive infrastructure solution for long-distance transport and "last mile" distribution of hydrogen worldwide. In 2008, he foresaw the need for conceiving a better way to transport hydrogen, and since then he has worked to engineer and secure patents on a solution to address this major, global challenge. His company, H2 Clipper, Inc., is developing high-speed, Pipeline-in-the-Sky™ hydrogen-powered airships for long-distance global transport that use no fossil fuels and have a host of commercial and humanitarian applications, and the new Pipe-within-a-Pipe™ "last mile" distribution system to deliver pure hydrogen to end users.

In his presentation, Brutoco referenced Germany's pioneering efforts to replace fossil fuels and transition to the hydrogen economy and compared H2 Clipper's demand-based strategy with the traditional, supply-driven approach. This example explored how by using H2 Clipper's end-to-end hydrogen infrastructure solution, Germany has the potential to deliver green hydrogen from North Africa, the Middle East, other EU countries, and offshore wind farms in the North Sea, to strategic distribution hubs across the country, while simultaneously ensuring a more seamless transition to Germany's long-term sustainable energy future.

The IHAC focused on the use of hydrogen in aviation, the associated benefits, and emerging challenges. The event was an opportunity to connect with experts in the industry and an open invitation to all stakeholders to participate in the next wave of hydrogen in aviation.

About H2 Clipper, Inc.

H2 Clipper, Inc. is the developer of high-speed, Pipeline-in-the-Sky™ hydrogen-powered airships for long-distance global transport that use no fossil fuels and have a host of commercial and humanitarian applications, and of the new Pipe-within-a-Pipe™ "last mile" distribution system to deliver pure hydrogen to end users. Since 2008, the company has made significant strategic investments to research, develop, and patent core IP in modern airship design and regional solutions for delivery of hydrogen, forming a global end-to-end hydrogen infrastructure.

H2 Clipper recently completed the research and concept design phases on its disruptive modern airships using the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE® platform. The airship-based Pipeline-in-the-Sky™ for transporting pure hydrogen to market also enables point-to-point delivery of cargo and other payloads at speeds of 150+ miles per hour; a significant advantage over truck, rail, ship, airplane, or pipeline.

