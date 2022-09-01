Restructuring Approved by Unitholders of Ninepoint-TEC Private Credit Fund and Ninepoint Alternative Income Fund

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners) announces unitholder approval to restructure the Ninepoint-TEC Private Credit Fund (NTEC) and Ninepoint Alternative Income Fund (NAIF).



"We are pleased that unitholders have approved the proposed changes that, we believe, improve each Fund's overall structure to the benefit of long-term unitholders. Over the past several months, we actively engaged with our holders, financial advisors and dealer networks to address the circumstances that gave rise to the pause in redemptions and examine restructuring options that would balance fairness between long-term investors and those looking to redeem," stated John Wilson, Co-CEO, Managing Partner & Senior Portfolio Manager, Ninepoint Partners. "The new liquidity and redemption features better align with investors who can bear the risks associated with illiquid private credit investments and are consistent with current private credit investment industry practices."

Voting on the following matters was conducted at special meetings of the Funds held virtually on September 1, 2022. The results of the votes of securityholders are reported below.

Fund Matter Voted Upon Result Ninepoint Alternative Income Fund (NAIF) Authorizing amendments to the Declaration of Trust to provide for, among other things,

the amendment of certain redemption features of the Units of the Fund. Approved Ninepoint-TEC Private Credit Fund (NTEC) Authorizing amendments to the Declaration of Trust to provide for, among other things,

the amendment of certain redemption features of the Units of the Fund. Approved

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing $8.4 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint, please visit www.ninepoint.com or inquiries regarding the Offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

