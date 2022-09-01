This National Preparedness Month, Anheuser-Busch is Mobilizing Communities Nationwide to Take a Big Step in Disaster Preparedness Efforts, Starting with One Small, Life-Saving Photo

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its consistent and long-standing commitment to disaster relief and preparedness efforts, Anheuser-Busch announces the second annual "Prepare For Your Pets" campaign. By continuing the strong partnership with American Humane and American Red Cross, Anheuser-Busch will expand relief efforts and raise awareness of disaster preparedness for both people and pets. The newly launched website, PrepareForYourPets.com, will serve as a hub for pet owners to find information on how to prepare for a disaster to keep people and their pets safe.

Anheuser-Busch has a proud history of disaster relief and preparedness efforts, including its flagship emergency drinking water program through its longstanding partnership with the American Red Cross dating back to 1906. In the spirit of preparedness, the brewer will also be conducting runs of emergency drinking water at its Fort Collins, CO, and Cartersville, GA, breweries to replenish its stock of emergency drinking water following recent relief efforts to provide cans of water after severe flooding, wildfires and other disasters that have affected communities nationwide.

Disaster preparedness plans often overlook plans for pets. In fact, while 83% of pet owners live in communities that are threatened by natural disasters, only 46% have family plans in place. While pet owners can often be found snapping photos of their pets, a physical photo can play a critical role in the development of a family or community disaster preparedness plan

As part of the 2022 "Prepare For Your Pets" campaign, Anheuser-Busch is creating the opportunity for pet owners to print a physical photo of themselves and their pets to have on hand in the event of a natural disaster or crisis. This photo can increase owners' chances of being reunited with their pet, should their phone be misplaced, damaged, or run out of battery. To encourage pet owners to take this essential step, Anheuser-Busch, in partnership with photo printing service Mpix, will cover the costs to get photos directly to people's homes.

"In almost every corner of our country, communities are at risk of natural disasters. This National Preparedness Month, we are leveraging our reach to highlight the importance of preparing for the entire family, including pets who cannot plan for themselves," said Colleen Lucas, Vice President of Community Impact at Anheuser-Busch. "Together with our commitment to preparing emergency drinking water throughout the year, we stand ready to support people as they plan for disasters and emergencies in their homes, businesses, and communities."

Anheuser-Busch's very own beloved pets, the world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales, will honor National Preparedness Month by visiting two "Prepare For Your Pets" Fairs during the month. The fairs will take place in Knoxville, TN in partnership with Eagle Distributing Company and in Fort Collins, CO, at the company's Fort Collins Brewery & Biergarten, which will give guests an opportunity to take a photo with their pet and provide valuable disaster planning resources.

Additionally, the Anheuser-Busch Foundation will provide a $200,000 donation to American Humane to assist its rescue operations and expand the distribution of emergency drinking water to pet shelters and rescue efforts during and after natural disasters.

"From natural disasters to animal cruelty investigations, American Humane is on the front lines protecting animals and saving lives in times of crises," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane's President and CEO. "We are grateful to Anheuser-Busch for supporting our critical rescue efforts. We also want to arm pet owners with the knowledge and tools needed to help keep their pets and families safe when disaster strikes. Having a disaster preparedness plan in place will not only help save the lives of our beloved animals, but also the lives of owners, volunteers and first responders."

To mark National Preparedness Month and their continued partnership, the Anheuser-Busch Foundation will also be donating $1 million to the Red Cross' Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) to help ensure the Red Cross can take immediate action for communities in need.

"We're honored to count Anheuser-Busch as a valued member of our Annual Disaster Giving Program," said Gail McGovern, President and CEO at the American Red Cross. "ADGP members are truly unique because their generous contributions to the Red Cross in advance of disasters allow us to prepare communities nationwide for emergencies and to respond immediately with food, shelter and care after a disaster strikes to help people in need. Anheuser-Busch goes a step further in also supplying the Red Cross with emergency drinking water to disaster operations nationwide. We are deeply grateful for their long-standing and impactful partnership."

For over three decades, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have worked alongside the American Red Cross to provide clean drinking water to those in need during all stages of natural disasters and other crises. To date, Anheuser-Busch has provided over 90 million cans of Emergency Drinking Water to affected communities across the country.

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization and the world's largest certifier of animal welfare, overseeing the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane has been First to Serve™ the cause of animals and for 145 years has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement. For more information or to support our lifesaving work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

