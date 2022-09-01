ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

'Arts, Eats & Beats' Festival Happening This September 16th-17th in Bragg Creek

by Globe Newswire
September 1, 2022 12:26 PM | 1 min read

BRAGG CREEK, Alberta, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bragg Creek and Area Chamber of Commerce/Visit Bragg Creek is proud to announce the launch of our newest festival, ‘Arts, Eats & Beats,' this September 16th-17th at the Bragg Creek town center. This family-friendly, free public event will highlight our amazing local artists, musicians, and culinary experts.

Grab your event passport, collect your stamps, and put your name in for a grand prize while strolling around Bragg to take in all the ‘Arts, Eats & Beats' our Rocky Mountain town offers.

We will have live music throughout the hamlet at different venues/stages, the schedule of all performers will be posted on our site, www.visitbraggcreek.com, closer to the date. Our site is where you can also find when and where to pick up your event passport and all other festival details. A special thank you to our partner Rock View County for their generous support of this not-for-profit event.

Media Contact Information

Lauren Shea - Marketing Manager

Phone: 403-305-8028

Email: media@braggcreekchamber.com

About

The Bragg Creek and Area Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit organization composed of a small group of committed volunteers with a shared passion for supporting a thriving, and diversified business community within the hamlet and surrounding area. 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/217e73f9-077a-4187-badf-d71715559702


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Arts & EntertainmentNewsPress Releases