'Arts, Eats & Beats' Festival Happening This September 16th-17th in Bragg Creek

BRAGG CREEK, Alberta, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bragg Creek and Area Chamber of Commerce/Visit Bragg Creek is proud to announce the launch of our newest festival, ‘Arts, Eats & Beats,' this September 16th-17th at the Bragg Creek town center. This family-friendly, free public event will highlight our amazing local artists, musicians, and culinary experts.

Grab your event passport, collect your stamps, and put your name in for a grand prize while strolling around Bragg to take in all the ‘Arts, Eats & Beats' our Rocky Mountain town offers.

We will have live music throughout the hamlet at different venues/stages, the schedule of all performers will be posted on our site, www.visitbraggcreek.com , closer to the date. Our site is where you can also find when and where to pick up your event passport and all other festival details. A special thank you to our partner Rock View County for their generous support of this not-for-profit event.

Media Contact Information

Lauren Shea - Marketing Manager

Phone: 403-305-8028

Email: media@braggcreekchamber.com

About

The Bragg Creek and Area Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit organization composed of a small group of committed volunteers with a shared passion for supporting a thriving, and diversified business community within the hamlet and surrounding area.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/217e73f9-077a-4187-badf-d71715559702