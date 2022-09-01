'Arts, Eats & Beats' Festival Happening This September 16th-17th in Bragg Creek

BRAGG CREEK, Alberta, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bragg Creek and Area Chamber of Commerce/Visit Bragg Creek is proud to announce the launch of our newest festival, ‘Arts, Eats & Beats,' this September 16th-17th at the Bragg Creek town center. This family-friendly, free public event will highlight our amazing local artists, musicians, and culinary experts.
Grab your event passport, collect your stamps, and put your name in for a grand prize while strolling around Bragg to take in all the ‘Arts, Eats & Beats' our Rocky Mountain town offers.
We will have live music throughout the hamlet at different venues/stages, the schedule of all performers will be posted on our site, www.visitbraggcreek.com, closer to the date. Our site is where you can also find when and where to pick up your event passport and all other festival details. A special thank you to our partner Rock View County for their generous support of this not-for-profit event.
Media Contact Information
Lauren Shea - Marketing Manager
Phone: 403-305-8028
Email: media@braggcreekchamber.com
About
The Bragg Creek and Area Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit organization composed of a small group of committed volunteers with a shared passion for supporting a thriving, and diversified business community within the hamlet and surrounding area.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/217e73f9-077a-4187-badf-d71715559702
